  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Exprivia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPR   IT0001477402

EXPRIVIA S.P.A.

(XPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Exprivia S p A : Notice of deposit of the 2021 Annual Financial Report

03/31/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
NOTICE OF DEPOSIT OF THE 2021 ANNUAL FINANCIAL

REPORT

31 March 2022. Exprivia - a company listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - announces that the Annual Financial Report as at 31 December 2021, approved by the Board of Directors on 15 March 2022, including the report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Auditing Company, together with the Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31 March 2022, are available at its registered office and on the storage mechanism www.emarketstorage. com the Annual Financial Report as at 31 December 2021, approved by the Board of Directors on 15 March 2022, including the report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors, together with the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement, the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, the Report on Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Paid and the Explanatory Report on the proposal to authorise the purchase and sale of treasury shares. These documents are also available on the Company's website atwww.exprivia.it.

Exprivia

Exprivia is the head of an international Group specialized in Information and Communication Technology able to address the drivers of change in the business of its customers thanks to digital technologies.

With a consolidated know-how and a long experience given by the constant presence on the market, the Group has a team of experts specialized in different technological and domain fields, from Capital Market, Credit & Risk Management to IT Governance, from BPO to CyberSecurity, from Big Data to the Cloud, from IoT to Mobile, from networking to business collaboration up to the SAP world. The Group supports its customers in the Banking & Finance, Telco & Media, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing & Distribution, Healthcare and Public Sector sectors. The offer includes solutions consisting of own and third-party products, engineering and consulting services.

Today the Group has about 2,400 professionals distributed in 7 countries worldwide.

Exprivia S.p.A.is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange on the Euronext Milan (XPR)market.

The company is subject to the management and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A.

www.exprivia.it

Contact

Exprivia SpA

Investor Relations

Gianni Sebastiano gianni.sebastiano@exprivia.it

T. + 39 0803382070 - F. +39 0803382077

Press Office

Mediterranean Sec

T. +39 080/5289670 Teresa Marmo marmo@secrp.com -Cell. +39 335/6718211 Gianluigi Conese conese@secrp.com -Cell. +39 335/7846403

Sec and Partners

T. +39 06/3222712 Martina Trecca trecca@secrp.com -Cell. +39 333/9611304 Andrea Lijoi lijoi@secrp.com -Cell. +39 329/2605000

Disclaimer

Exprivia S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 19:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
