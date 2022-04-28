Exprivia S p A : SpA Shareholders' meeting approves the Financial Statements 2021

EXPRIVIA SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APPROVES THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021 AND THE DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.048 PER SHARE.

NEW AUTHORISATION TO PURCHASE AND SELL OWN

SHARES HAS BEEN APPROVED.

April 28, 2022. Exprivia - The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Exprivia S.p.A. - a company listed on the Euronext market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - met today in first call and approved the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2021.

In 2021, the Exprivia Group recorded an 8.3% increase in revenues and a gross operating margin that stood at 13.5% of total revenues, leading to a net profit of EUR 10.1 million; economic data that, together with the sharp reduction in debt of EUR 13.8 million, confirm the excellent performance of the entire Group. Even better results were achieved by the parent company Exprivia Spa, which recorded a significant increase in revenues, +8.6%, and a gross operating margin of approximately 15.8%.

In addition, the Shareholders' Meeting resolved to distribute a dividend to Shareholders in the amount of EUR 0.048 gross per eligible ordinary share, with coupon no. 11 going on 9 May 2022 (ex date), the entitlement date for payment pursuant to Article 83-terdecies TUF on 10 May 2022 (record date) and the payment date on 11

May 2022 (payment date).

Today's Shareholders' Meeting also reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, the Report on Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Paid and the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2021.

Finally, today's Shareholders' Meeting approved the issue of a new authorisation to purchase and sell treasury shares. The purpose of the authorisation to purchase and sell treasury shares is to provide the company with an important tool in the context of possible acquisitions or takeovers of equity investments, stabilisation of share prices, use of stock option plans or incentive plans for employees, managers, directors and collaborators in Italy and abroad and trading in treasury shares. The authorisation to purchase was granted until the date of approval of the 2022 financial statements and, in any case, no later than 18 months from today's date, for a maximum number of shares whose nominal value does not exceed one-fifth of the share capital, taking into account for this purpose also the shares already owned by the Company and possibly owned by subsidiaries. The authorisation to sell is granted without time limits.

Please also note that Exprivia S.p.A.'s financial statements and the Group's consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021, accompanied by the documentation required by current regulations, are filed at the company's registered office and at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., available to anyone who requests them, and published on the website www.exprivia.it.

The summary voting report will be made available on the websitewww.exprivia.it, in compliance with art. 125-quater, second paragraph, of the Consolidated Law on Finance, within the prescribed legal deadline.

The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting shall be made available to the public in the manner and within the timeframe set forth by applicable regulations.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Valerio Stea, declares, pursuant to paragraph 5 of Article 154 bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the document results, books and accounting records.

Exprivia

Exprivia is the head of an international Group specialized in Information and Communication Technology able to address the drivers of change in the business of its customers thanks to digital technologies.

With a consolidated know-how and a long experience given by the constant presence on the market, the Group has a team of experts specialized in different technological and domain fields, from Capital Market, Credit & Risk Management to IT Governance, from BPO to CyberSecurity, from Big Data to the Cloud, from IoT to Mobile, from networking to business collaboration up to the SAP world. The Group supports its customers in the Banking & Finance, Telco & Media, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing & Distribution, Healthcare and Public Sector sectors. The offer includes solutions consisting of own and third-party products, engineering and consulting services.

Today the Group has about 2,400 professionals distributed in 7 countries worldwide.

Exprivia S.p.A.is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange on the Euronext Milan (XPR)market.

The company is subject to the management and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A.

www.exprivia.it

Contact