START OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

October, 09 2023 Exprivia - a company listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - announces the launch of the programme for the purchase of its own ordinary shares on the basis of the authorisation resolution approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on 27 April 2023 (the "Programme").

Pursuant to Article 144-bis of Consob Resolution No. 11971/1999 ("Issuers' Regulations"), the available details of the purchase programme are provided below.

Purpose of the Programme

The purpose of the programme is to be able to dispose of the treasury shares acquired, in addition to those already owned, in the context of

acquisition or acquisition of equity investments;

interventions to stabilise share prices in situations of particular uncertainty in the stock market;

trading transactions on treasury shares, in compliance with the provisions of Article 2357, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code, through successive purchase and sale transactions of treasury shares.

possible servitude to stock option plans;

servitude to incentive plans for employees, managers, directors, collaborators of the Company and the Group in Italy and/or abroad.

The Board of Directors may provide for additional or different purposes of the Programme, in compliance with the resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting and applicable regulations, and in this case, the market will be notified in accordance with the law and regulations.

Duration of the programme and maximum number of shares

The Purchase Programme may be carried out until the date of approval of the 2023 financial statements and in any case no later than eighteen (18) months from 27 April 2023.

The maximum number of treasury shares to be purchased through the execution of the Programme, in one or more instalments, will in any case not exceed 5,193,734 ordinary shares, due to the limit set forth by article 2357, paragraph 3 of the Italian Civil Code.

As of the date of this press release, the Company holds no. 5,183,058 treasury shares corresponding to 9.9897% of the share capital.

