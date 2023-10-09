PRESS RELEASE
START OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME
October, 09 2023 Exprivia - a company listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - announces the launch of the programme for the purchase of its own ordinary shares on the basis of the authorisation resolution approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on 27 April 2023 (the "Programme").
Pursuant to Article 144-bis of Consob Resolution No. 11971/1999 ("Issuers' Regulations"), the available details of the purchase programme are provided below.
Purpose of the Programme
The purpose of the programme is to be able to dispose of the treasury shares acquired, in addition to those already owned, in the context of
- acquisition or acquisition of equity investments;
- interventions to stabilise share prices in situations of particular uncertainty in the stock market;
- trading transactions on treasury shares, in compliance with the provisions of Article 2357, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code, through successive purchase and sale transactions of treasury shares.
- possible servitude to stock option plans;
- servitude to incentive plans for employees, managers, directors, collaborators of the Company and the Group in Italy and/or abroad.
The Board of Directors may provide for additional or different purposes of the Programme, in compliance with the resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting and applicable regulations, and in this case, the market will be notified in accordance with the law and regulations.
Duration of the programme and maximum number of shares
The Purchase Programme may be carried out until the date of approval of the 2023 financial statements and in any case no later than eighteen (18) months from 27 April 2023.
The maximum number of treasury shares to be purchased through the execution of the Programme, in one or more instalments, will in any case not exceed 5,193,734 ordinary shares, due to the limit set forth by article 2357, paragraph 3 of the Italian Civil Code.
As of the date of this press release, the Company holds no. 5,183,058 treasury shares corresponding to 9.9897% of the share capital.
1
PRESS RELEASE
Minimum and Maximum Countervalue
The purchase price of the shares may not deviate, either downward or upward, by more than 20% from the simple average of the reference price recorded by the share during the three stock exchange sessions prior to the execution of each individual purchase transaction.
The maximum purchase outlay for the execution of the Programme is set at a total of Euro 8,725,473.
Modalities through which purchases can be made
Share purchase transactions in implementation of the Programme will be carried out on regulated markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in compliance with the principle of equal treatment of shareholders in accordance with the provisions of Article 132 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, Article 144- bis et seq. of the Issuers' Regulations and any other applicable regulations as well as, to the extent applicable, permitted market practices.
For further details, please refer to the authorisation resolution approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2023, available in the "Corporate Governance > Shareholders' Meetings" section of the Company's website and on the eMarket Storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).
In order to carry out the treasury share purchase transactions, the Company may use financial intermediaries who will operate in full independence and without being influenced by the Company with regard to the timing of the purchases, without prejudice to the further communications that the Company will take care to make in this regard in accordance with the provisions of the applicable legal and regulatory framework, including accepted market practices, as applicable.
The programme does not oblige the Company to purchase treasury shares or to do so to the maximum extent authorised by the Shareholders' Meeting. The programme may be partially implemented and/or suspended, interrupted and revoked at any time, subject to due notice.
2
PRESS RELEASE
Exprivia
The Exprivia Group, specialising in Information and Communication Technology, is one of the leading players in digital transformation.
Backed by a wealth of expertise gained in over 30 years of constant presence on the national and international market, Exprivia employs around 2,400 people in six countries around the world, drawing on a team of experts in various areas of technology and digitalisation: from Artificial Intelligence to Cybersecurity, from Big Data to Cloud, from IoT to BPO, from Mobile to Networking and Collaboration, entirely overseeing the SAP world.
Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2000 in the Euronext market (XPR), Exprivia supports its customers in the Banking, Finance&Insurance, Aerospace&Defence, Energy&Utilities, Healthcare and Public Sector, Manufacturing&Distribution, Telco&Media sectors. The group's design capability is enhanced by a strong partner network, proprietary solutions, design, engineering and customised consultancy services.
The company is subject to the management and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A.
www.exprivia.com
Contatti
Exprivia SpA
Press Office
Investor Relations
Sec Mediterranea
Gianni Sebastiano
T. +39 080/5289670
gianni.sebastiano@exprivia.it
Teresa Marmo
T. + 39 0803382070 - F. +39
Teresa.marmo@secnewgate.it- Cell. +39
0803382077
335/6718211
Gianluigi Conese
Gianluigi.conese@ secnewgate.it- Cell. +39
335/7846403
Sec and Partners
T. +39 06/3222712
Martina Trecca
Martina.trecca@secnewgate.it- Cell. +39
333/9611304
Andrea Lijoi
Andrea.lijoi@secnewgate.it- Cell. +39
329/2605000
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Exprivia S.p.A. published this content on 09 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2023 16:51:08 UTC.