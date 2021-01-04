Exprivia S p A : The Italtel BoD has accepted PSC Partecipazioni's binding offer as part of the arrangement procedure

PRESS RELEASE
January 1, 2021. Exprivia S.p.A. - a company listed on the MTA market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - informs that the Board of Directors of Italtel, which met yesterday, resolved to accept PSC Partecipazioni's binding offer in support of Italtel's proposal for an arrangement.
As already known, on the 31st March 2020 Italtel, of which Exprivia currently holds 81% of the share capital, filed an application for a "blank" arrangement ("concordato in bianco") pursuant to and by effect of art.161, sixth paragraph, of the bankruptcy law. The deadline for filing the composition plan has set as no further extendable for 5 February 2021.
PSC Partecipazioni's binding offer, accepted by Italtel's Board of Directors, is in any case subject to approval of the composition proposal by the creditors, and to homologation by the competent Court, in accordance with the applicable provisions of law.
Exprivia reserves the right to monitor the execution of the PSC proposal and to evaluate any future development in its own interest and in the interest of its shareholders.
Exprivia
Exprivia is the parent company of an international group specialized in Information and Communication Technology able to direct drivers of change in the business of its customers thanks to digital technologies.
With a consolidated know-how and a long experience due to the constant presence on the market, the group has a team of experts specializing in various fields of technology and in the main areas within this sector, from the Capital Market, Credit & Risk Management to IT Governance, from BPO to IT Security, from Big Data to Cloud, from IoT to Mobile, from networking to enterprise collaboration to SAP. The group supports its clients in the Banking & Finance, Telco & Media, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing & Distribution, Healthcare and Public-Sector sectors. The group offering is made up of solutions that are composed of third-party products, engineering services and consultancy.
Following the acquisition of 81% of Italtel's share capital, an historic Italian company that today operates in the ICT market with a strong focus on the Telco & Media, Enterprises and Public-Sector markets, today the group has about 3,600 professionals distributed in over 20 countries worldwide.
Exprivia S.p.A. is listed on Borsa Italiana Stock Exchange to the MTA market (XPR).
Exprivia is subject to the direction and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A.
www.exprivia.it/en
