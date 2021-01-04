Exprivia S p A : The Italtel BoD has accepted PSC Partecipazioni's binding offer as part of the arrangement procedure

PRESS RELEASE

THE ITALTEL BOARD HAS ACCEPTED PSC

PARTECIPAZIONI'S BINDING OFFER AS PART OF THE

ARRANGEMENT PROCEDURE

January 1, 2021. Exprivia S.p.A. - a company listed on the MTA market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - informs that the Board of Directors of Italtel, which met yesterday, resolved to accept PSC Partecipazioni's binding offer in support of Italtel's proposal for an arrangement.

As already known, on the 31st March 2020 Italtel, of which Exprivia currently holds 81% of the share capital, filed an application for a "blank" arrangement ("concordato in bianco") pursuant to and by effect of art.161, sixth paragraph, of the bankruptcy law. The deadline for filing the composition plan has set as no further extendable for 5 February 2021.

PSC Partecipazioni's binding offer, accepted by Italtel's Board of Directors, is in any case subject to approval of the composition proposal by the creditors, and to homologation by the competent Court, in accordance with the applicable provisions of law.

Exprivia reserves the right to monitor the execution of the PSC proposal and to evaluate any future development in its own interest and in the interest of its shareholders.

1