EXPRIVIA S.P.A. - FAC-SIMILE OF WITHDRAWAL DECLARATION

Exprivia S.p.A.

Via Adriano Olivetti, 11

70065, Molfetta (BA)

Italy

By registered mail or certified electronic mail (PEC)

(to be sent by and not later than 22 May 2024 (included))

Subject: Exercise of the withdrawal right pursuant to articles 2437 and ff. of the Italian Civil Code (the "Withdrawal Right")

IF SHAREHOLDER NATURAL PERSON The undersigned……………………………………., born in ......................................................... on …………………………, domiciled in ………………………….……… (city), at…………………………………………. (address), tax code , telephone ……………………. email 1 .

IF SHAREHOLDER LEGAL PERSON

The undersigned………………………………………………….. in his/her capacity as legal

representative of the company ………………………………………………….., with seat in

…………………………………. (city), at …………………………………………… (address), tax

code / VAT code ………………………………………, telephone ………………………………. email

………………………………, registered under n° ………………………………. of the Companies'

Register of 2 ..................................................................... HAVING ACKNOLEDGED THAT

by a resolution passed by the shareholders' meeting of Exprivia S.p.A. (" Exprivia " or the " Company ") held on 30 April 2024 (the " Shareholders' Meeting ") and registered at the Bari Companies' Register on 7 May 2024, the plan of merger (the " Merger Plan ") by incorporation of

Exprivia in Abaco 3 S.p.A., and the consequent elimination of the list voting mechanism from Exprivia's by-laws and delisting of Exprivia's shares (the " Resolution ") was approved;

Shareholders' Meeting concerning the approval of the Merger Plan are entitled to exercise their right of withdrawal pursuant to Article 2437, first paragraph, letter g) and Article 2347- quinquies of the Italian Civil Code;

In the case of co-ownership of shares for which no common representative has been appointed pursuant to Article 2347 of the Civil Code, the data and signatures of all the holders are required by expanding this form or by completing an additional form In the case of co-ownership of shares for which no common representative has been appointed pursuant to Article 2347 of the Civil Code, the data and signatures of all the holders are required by expanding this form or by completing an additional form.

