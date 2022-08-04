Log in
    XPR   IT0001477402

EXPRIVIA S.P.A.

(XPR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:01 2022-08-04 am EDT
1.832 EUR   -2.03%
Exprivia S p A : approves the half-year financial report at 30 June 2022

08/04/2022 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

EXPRIVIA APPROVES HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT

30 JUNE 2022

REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS IN LINE

GOOD PERFORMANCE IN INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

Revenues: 88.2 mln euro, +4% compared to 84.8 mln euro at 30 June 2021

EBITDA: 11.6 mln euro, equal to 13.1% of revenue, compared to 11.5 mln at 30 June 2021

EBIT: 8.5 mln, equal to 9.6% of revenue, compared to 8.4 mln at 30 June 2021

Result before tax: 7.5 mln euro, equal to 8.5% of revenue, + 11.2% compared to 6.7million at 30 June 2021

Net Financial Debt: at -29.4 mln compared to -37.8 mln at 30 June 2021 and -26.5 mln at 31 December 2021.

August 4, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Exprivia - a company listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - approved today the Half-Yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2022, prepared in accordance with international accounting standards (IAS/IFRS).

In the first six months of the year, Exprivia grew by +4% in revenues, amounting to 88.2 million compared to

  1. million in the same period of 2021, recording EBITDA equal to 13.1% of revenues with 11.6 million, EBIT at
  1. million, equal to 9.6% of revenues, pre-tax profit at 7.5 million, equal to 8.5% of revenues, an increase of 11.2% compared to 6.7 million in the same period of 2021. Net financial debt stood at -29.4 million, an improvement compared to the same period last year when it was -37.8 million.

Against the backdrop of the macroeconomic uncertainties that characterized the first half of the year, Exprivia nevertheless grew in the markets in which it operates, with the exception of the Telco&Media sector, which is suffering the effects of competitive pressure between operators. Growth continued in the Defence and Aerospace sector, which recorded +19%. The Public Administration and Industry sectors performed well, up 15% and 14% respectively on the previous year. The business volume of the foreign perimeter grew by 36%, particularly in Brazil and China.

"Exprivia is continuing the work of positioning its innovative offering in the growing digital market in Italy and abroad, also in relation to the developments expected from the investments envisaged by PNRR. The results of this first half of the year, in which we grew by 4%, holding up well on margins, demonstrate our good ability to propose innovative and reliable solutions to our customers," said Domenico Favuzzi, Exprivia's Chairman and CEO. "The variety of the markets we serve allows us to offset the effects of global uncertainty and take advantage of our best experiences. We are continuing to invest in the most innovative areas such as Artificial

1

PRESS RELEASE

Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and the Space Economy, together with the country's best research and training centres for the benefit of our specialists and our customers in order to best seize the opportunities of the country's digitisation."

Results of the Parent Company as at 30 June 2022

Revenues amounted to 78.4 million euro compared to revenues in the first half of 2021 of 76.5 million, up by 3%.

EBITDA amounted to 11.1 million euro, down 2% compared to 11.3 million in the first half of 2021. EBIT amounted to euro 8.1 million euro compared to 8.3 million in 2021.

The result before tax amounted to 7.5 million compared to the 6.6 million in the same half of 2021, up by 13%.

Shareholders' equity at 30 June 2022 was equal to 79.3 million euro compared to 76.4 million at 31 December 2021.

The Net Financial Position as at 30 June 2022 was a negative for 31.2 million compared to -29.2 million at 31 December 2021 and an improvement compared to the -36.9 million at 30 June 2021.

Pursuant to Article 154- bis of Testo Unico della Finanza, the executive manager responsible for preparing the corporate accounts, Mr. Valerio Stea, states that the financial report in this press release contains and matches the documentary records, books and accounting records

2

PRESS RELEASE

Exprivia

Exprivia is the head of an international Group specialized in Information and Communication Technology able to address the drivers of change in the business of its customers thanks to digital technologies.

With a consolidated know-how and a long experience given by the constant presence on the market, the Group has a team of experts specialized in different technological and domain fields, from Capital Market, Credit & Risk Managementto IT Governance, from BPO to CyberSecurity, from Big Data to the Cloud, from IoT to Mobile, from networking to business collaboration up to the SAP world. The Group supports its customers in the Banking & Finance, Telco & Media,Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing & Distribution, Healthcare and Public Sector sectors. The offer includes solutions consisting of own and third-party products, engineering and consulting services.

Today the Group has about 2,400 professionals distributed in 7 countries worldwide.

Exprivia S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange on the Euronext Milan (XPR)

market.

The company is subject to the management and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A.

www.exprivia.it

Contact

Exprivia SpA

Press Office

Investor Relations

Mediterranean Sec

Gianni Sebastian

T. +39 080/5289670

gianni.sebastiano@exprivia.it

Teresa Marble

T. + 39 0803382070 - F. +39 0803382077

marmo@secrp.com- Cell. +39

335/6718211Gianluigi Conese

conese@secrp.com - Cell. +39 335/7846403

Sec and Partners

T. +39 06/3222712

Martina Trecca

trecca@secrp.com- Cell. +39

333/9611304Andrea Lijoi

lijoi@secrp.com - Cell. +39 329/2605000

3

PRESS RELEASE

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ANF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30 JUNE 2022

4

PRESS RELEASE

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Exprivia S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 12:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
