Exprivia S p A : approves the half-year financial report at 30 June 2022

PRESS RELEASE

EXPRIVIA APPROVES HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT

30 JUNE 2022

REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS IN LINE

GOOD PERFORMANCE IN INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

Revenues: 88.2 mln euro, +4% compared to 84.8 mln euro at 30 June 2021

EBITDA: 11.6 mln euro, equal to 13.1% of revenue, compared to 11.5 mln at 30 June 2021

EBIT: 8.5 mln, equal to 9.6% of revenue, compared to 8.4 mln at 30 June 2021

Result before tax: 7.5 mln euro, equal to 8.5% of revenue, + 11.2% compared to 6.7million at 30 June 2021

Net Financial Debt: at -29.4 mln compared to -37.8 mln at 30 June 2021 and -26.5 mln at 31 December 2021.

August 4, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Exprivia - a company listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - approved today the Half-Yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2022, prepared in accordance with international accounting standards (IAS/IFRS).

In the first six months of the year, Exprivia grew by +4% in revenues, amounting to 88.2 million compared to

million in the same period of 2021, recording EBITDA equal to 13.1% of revenues with 11.6 million, EBIT at

million, equal to 9.6% of revenues, pre-tax profit at 7.5 million, equal to 8.5% of revenues, an increase of 11.2% compared to 6.7 million in the same period of 2021. Net financial debt stood at -29.4 million, an improvement compared to the same period last year when it was -37.8 million.

Against the backdrop of the macroeconomic uncertainties that characterized the first half of the year, Exprivia nevertheless grew in the markets in which it operates, with the exception of the Telco&Media sector, which is suffering the effects of competitive pressure between operators. Growth continued in the Defence and Aerospace sector, which recorded +19%. The Public Administration and Industry sectors performed well, up 15% and 14% respectively on the previous year. The business volume of the foreign perimeter grew by 36%, particularly in Brazil and China.

"Exprivia is continuing the work of positioning its innovative offering in the growing digital market in Italy and abroad, also in relation to the developments expected from the investments envisaged by PNRR. The results of this first half of the year, in which we grew by 4%, holding up well on margins, demonstrate our good ability to propose innovative and reliable solutions to our customers," said Domenico Favuzzi, Exprivia's Chairman and CEO. "The variety of the markets we serve allows us to offset the effects of global uncertainty and take advantage of our best experiences. We are continuing to invest in the most innovative areas such as Artificial

