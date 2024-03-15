Exprivia S p A : , investment agreement in Balance finalised
PRESS RELEASE
EXPRIVIA, INVESTMENT AGREEMENT IN BALANCE
FINALISED
15 March 2024. Exprivia S.p.A. - a company listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - with reference to what has been communicated on 11 December 2023, informs that, following the fulfilment of the conditions precedent for the completion of the transaction for the purchase of 85% of Balance S.p.A., Exprivia has signed with the shareholder of Balance the investment agreement that provides for the acquisition of a majority stake in Balance through the subscription of a cash capital increase, of which Exprivia's share will be equal to EUR 1.5 million, including the share premium, and which is expected to be executed by 29 March 2024.
Exprivia
The Exprivia Group, specialising in Information and Communication Technology, is one of the leading players in digital transformation.
Drawing on a wealth of expertise gained in over 30 years of constant presence on the national and international market, Exprivia employs around 2,400 people in six countries around the world and employs a team of experts in various areas of technology and digitalisation: from Artificial Intelligence to Cybersecurity, from Big Data to Cloud, from IoT to BPO, from Mobile to Networking and Collaboration, and fully presiding over the SAP world.
Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2000 in the Euronext market (XPR), Exprivia supports its clients in the Banking, Finance&Insurance, Aerospace&Defence, Energy&Utilities, Healthcare and Public Sector, Manufacturing&Distribution, Telco&Media sectors. The group's design capability is enhanced by a strong partner network, proprietary solutions, design, engineering and customised consulting services.
The company is subject to the management and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A. www.exprivia.it
Exprivia SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the information technology (IT) sector. The Company is active in the design, development and integration of IT systems; enterprise application integration; infrastructure management services; business process outsourcing, and information technology security solutions. The Company offers its IT products and services to various market, such as healthcare sector and local entities; banks and financial institutions; industry and media companies; oil, gas and telecommunication sector; space and defence; public administration, and transport and utilities industry. The Company has a number of subsidiaries and affiliates, including Exprivia Projects SpA, Italtel, Exprivia Solutions, Devoteam auSystem SpA, Exprivia Asia Ltd, ACS SpA and ProSAP SL, among others.