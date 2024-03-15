15 March 2024. Exprivia S.p.A. - a company listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - with reference to what has been communicated on 11 December 2023, informs that, following the fulfilment of the conditions precedent for the completion of the transaction for the purchase of 85% of Balance S.p.A., Exprivia has signed with the shareholder of Balance the investment agreement that provides for the acquisition of a majority stake in Balance through the subscription of a cash capital increase, of which Exprivia's share will be equal to EUR 1.5 million, including the share premium, and which is expected to be executed by 29 March 2024.

