Exprivia S p A : Presented the list for the renewal of corporate bodies

PRESS RELEASE

PRESENTED THE LIST FOR THE RENEWAL OF

CORPORATE BODIES

June 2, 2021. Exprivia- a company listed on the MTA Market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - with reference to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called on the 23rdJune 2021 on first call and, if necessary, on the 24thJune 2021 on the second call, at the Company's registered office, to adopt resolutions - among other things - on the appointment of the Board of Directors and of the Statutory Auditors, announces that the list for the renewal of the corporate bodies have been filed by the majority shareholder, Abaco Innovazione S.p.A. which, together with the attached curricula vitae and the related documentation, as provided for by current legislation and Company's Statuto, are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (wwww.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website at wwww.exprivia.it in the section "Corporate - Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meeting - Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of23-24June 2021".

With reference to the further items scheduled on the agenda related to the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors, also with regard to the indications contained in the illustrative report of the Board of Directors on items 6 and 7 and related sub-items respectively, Exprivia announces that the majority shareholder, Abaco Innovazione S.p.A., at the same time as filing the lists, formulated its proposals for resolution to submit to the Shareholder's Meeting. Therefore, the shareholders are invited to examine the above-mentioned proposals in the documentation published as specified above.

1