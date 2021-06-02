Exprivia S p A : Presented the list for the renewal of corporate bodies
06/02/2021 | 04:53pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
PRESENTED THE LIST FOR THE RENEWAL OF
CORPORATE BODIES
June 2, 2021. Exprivia- a company listed on the MTA Market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - with reference to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called on the 23rdJune 2021 on first call and, if necessary, on the 24thJune 2021 on the second call, at the Company's registered office, to adopt resolutions - among other things - on the appointment of the Board of Directors and of the Statutory Auditors, announces that the list for the renewal of the corporate bodies have been filed by the majority shareholder, Abaco Innovazione S.p.A. which, together with the attached curricula vitae and the related documentation, as provided for by current legislation and Company's Statuto, are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (wwww.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website at wwww.exprivia.it in the section "Corporate - Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meeting - Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of23-24June 2021".
With reference to the further items scheduled on the agenda related to the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors, also with regard to the indications contained in the illustrative report of the Board of Directors on items 6 and 7 and related sub-items respectively, Exprivia announces that the majority shareholder, Abaco Innovazione S.p.A., at the same time as filing the lists, formulated its proposals for resolution to submit to the Shareholder's Meeting. Therefore, the shareholders are invited to examine the above-mentioned proposals in the documentation published as specified above.
1
PRESS RELEASE
Exprivia
Exprivia is the head of an international group specialized in Information and Communication Technology able to address the drivers of change in the business of its customers thanks to digital technologies.
With a consolidated know-how and a long experience given by the constant presence on the market, the group has a team of experts specialized in different technological and domain fields, from Capital Market, Credit & Risk Management to IT Governance, from BPO to CyberSecurity, from Big Data to the Cloud, from IoT to Mobile, from networking to business collaboration up to the SAP world. The group supports its customers in the Banking & Finance, Telco & Media, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing & Distribution, Healthcare and Public Sector sectors. The offer includes solutions consisting of own and third-party products, engineering and consulting services.
Today the group has about 2,400 professionals distributed in 7 countries worldwide.
Exprivia S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange on the MTA (XPR) market.
The company is subject to the management and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A.