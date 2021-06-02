Log in
    XPR   IT0001477402

EXPRIVIA S.P.A.

(XPR)
  Report
Exprivia S p A : Presented the list for the renewal of corporate bodies

06/02/2021
PRESS RELEASE

PRESENTED THE LIST FOR THE RENEWAL OF

CORPORATE BODIES

June 2, 2021. Exprivia- a company listed on the MTA Market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - with reference to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called on the 23rdJune 2021 on first call and, if necessary, on the 24thJune 2021 on the second call, at the Company's registered office, to adopt resolutions - among other things - on the appointment of the Board of Directors and of the Statutory Auditors, announces that the list for the renewal of the corporate bodies have been filed by the majority shareholder, Abaco Innovazione S.p.A. which, together with the attached curricula vitae and the related documentation, as provided for by current legislation and Company's Statuto, are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (wwww.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website at wwww.exprivia.it in the section "Corporate - Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meeting - Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of23-24June 2021".

With reference to the further items scheduled on the agenda related to the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors, also with regard to the indications contained in the illustrative report of the Board of Directors on items 6 and 7 and related sub-items respectively, Exprivia announces that the majority shareholder, Abaco Innovazione S.p.A., at the same time as filing the lists, formulated its proposals for resolution to submit to the Shareholder's Meeting. Therefore, the shareholders are invited to examine the above-mentioned proposals in the documentation published as specified above.

1

PRESS RELEASE

Exprivia

Exprivia is the head of an international group specialized in Information and Communication Technology able to address the drivers of change in the business of its customers thanks to digital technologies.

With a consolidated know-how and a long experience given by the constant presence on the market, the group has a team of experts specialized in different technological and domain fields, from Capital Market, Credit & Risk Management to IT Governance, from BPO to CyberSecurity, from Big Data to the Cloud, from IoT to Mobile, from networking to business collaboration up to the SAP world. The group supports its customers in the Banking & Finance, Telco & Media, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing & Distribution, Healthcare and Public Sector sectors. The offer includes solutions consisting of own and third-party products, engineering and consulting services.

Today the group has about 2,400 professionals distributed in 7 countries worldwide.

Exprivia S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange on the MTA (XPR) market.

The company is subject to the management and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A.

www.exprivia.it

Contact

Exprivia SpA

Press Office

Investor Relations

Mediterranean Sec

Gianni Sebastian

T. +39 080/5289670

gianni.sebastiano@exprivia.it

Teresa Marble

T. + 39 0803382070 - F. +39 0803382077

marmo@secrp.com- Cell. +39 335/6718211

Gianluigi Conese

conese@secrp.com- Cell. +39 335/7846403

Sec and Partners

T. +39 06/3222712

Martina Trecca

trecca@secrp.com- Cell. +39 333/9611304

Andrea Lijoi

lijoi@secrp.com- Cell. +39 329/2605000

2

Disclaimer

Exprivia S.p.A. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 20:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 169 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2019 - - -
Net Debt 2019 42,9 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,25x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 61,5 M 75,1 M 75,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Domenico Favuzzi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donato Dalbis Head-Finance
Angelantonio De Palma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Felice Vitulano Head-Innovation, Marketing & Technology
Valerio Stea Head-Control & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPRIVIA S.P.A.45.00%69
ACCENTURE PLC7.53%178 541
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.10.14%160 135
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.19%128 837
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.25%83 704
INFOSYS LIMITED10.46%80 864