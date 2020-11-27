Exprivia S p A : receives a medium-term bank loan of 20 million euros
11/27/2020 | 04:37pm EST
PRESS RELEASE
EXPRIVIA RECEIVES A MEDIUM-TERM BANK LOAN OF
20 MILLION EUROS
November 27, 2020.Today Exprivia S.p.A.- a company listed on the MTA market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI]
has signed with a pool of banks including Banca Popolare di Puglia and Basilicata S.c.p.a., in the role of arranger and lender, Banca Popolare Pugliese S.c.p.a. in the role of lender, Banca Finanziaria Internazionale S.p.A. in the role of agent bank, and SACE Agent, a funding contract consisting of amedium-term cash credit line, equal to 20 million euros, to be repaid within six years, two of which are pre-amortized.
The operation is aimed at supporting investments and financing working capital after the Covid-19 impact, and is assisted by the Garanzia Italia issued in a short time by SACE, to guarantee 90% of the amount of the loan, pursuant to the Decreto Liquidità (Legislative Decree no. 23 of 08/04/2020 converted into Law no. 40 of 05/06/2020).
The Loan provides, as conditions, commitments and contractual terms in line with the standards for the bank credit market for loans of the same amount and duration, as well as a ban on the distribution of dividends and/or the purchase of treasury shares in the 12 months following the date of Application for the Loan, as provided for by the Decreto Liquidità; subsequently, a restriction on the distribution of dividends, which may not exceed 25% of net profit.
The law firm Simmons & Simmons LLP assisted the pool of banks.
"We are very pleased to have obtained this loan - declared Donato Dalbis, Finance Director at Exprivia - which allows us to strengthen the company's financial structure in a particularly critical period for the global economy. We have worked very well with the banks in the pool, the agent bank and SACE, confirming the trust placed in our group and the important role that local banks can play".
Exprivia
Exprivia is the parent company of an international group specialized in Information and Communication Technology able to direct drivers of change in the business of its customers thanks to digital technologies.
With a consolidated know-how and a long experience due to the constant presence on the market, the group has a team of experts specializing in various fields of technology and in the main areas within this sector, from the Capital Market, Credit & Risk Management to IT Governance, from BPO to IT Security, from Big Data to Cloud, from IoT to Mobile, from networking to enterprise collaboration to SAP. The group supports its clients in the Banking & Finance, Telco & Media, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing & Distribution, Healthcare and Public-Sector sectors. The group offering is made up of solutions that are composed of third-party products, engineering services and consultancy.
Following the acquisition of 81% of Italtel's share capital, an historic Italian company that today operates in the ICT market with a strong focus on the Telco & Media, Enterprises and Public-Sector markets, today the group has about 3,600 professionals distributed in over 20 countries worldwide.
Exprivia S.p.A. is listed on Borsa Italiana Stock Exchange to the MTA market (XPR).
Exprivia is subject to the direction and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A.
Exprivia S.p.A. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 21:36:01 UTC