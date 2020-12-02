Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Exprivia S.p.A.    XPR   IT0001477402

EXPRIVIA S.P.A.

(XPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exprivia: appointment by co-optation of a new board director

12/02/2020 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXPRIVIA: APPOINTMENT BY CO-OPTATION OF A NEW

BOARD DIRECTOR

December 2, 2020. Exprivia S.p.A.- a company listed on the MTA market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI]-informes that the Board of Directors, which met yesterday evening, co-opted Mr. Giovanni Castellaneta, by resolution approved by the Board of Statutory Auditors, as a non-independent director with responsibility for business development, supporting the Chairman and CEO in the growth operations of the Company and the group.

Mr. Giovanni Castellaneta, an Italian diplomat who now joins the Board of Directors of Exprivia, graduated in Law at La Sapienza University in Rome. He has been Italian Ambassador in Australia, Iran and in the United States of America from 2005 to 2009. He has been diplomatic adviser to the Prime Minister and his representative for the G7/G8 Summits from 2001 to 2005. Moreover, from 2002 to 2012 he has been a member of the Board of Directors of Leonardo/Finmeccanica and Vice-Chairman of the Group. From 2010 to 2016 he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of SACE and from 2012 to 2017 he has been Chairman of Italfondiario S.p.A.. From 2013 to 2018 he has been Chairman of Torre SGR S.p.A. and from 2014 to 2018 he has been Chairman of Milanosesto S.p.A.. He currently holds the position of Chairman of doValue S.p.A. (formerly doBank S.p.A.) since 2015. He is President of Bizzi & Partners Development LLC since 2013, General Secretary of the Adriatic Ionian Initiative (IAI) since 2017 and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Retelit Med srl since 2020.

Pursuant to art. 2386 of the Italian Codice Civile and the Company Statute in force, the new director will remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting.

The Board of Directors, at the same meeting, assessed that Mr. Castellaneta meets the requirements of professionalism and honourableness and complies with the criteria of competence, correctness and dedication of time provided for by the regulations in force at the time and the Company Statute.

Considering the communications sent to the Company, Mr. Giovanni Castellaneta does not, as of today's date, directly and/or indirectly hold ordinary and/or special category shares of the Company.

Exprivia

Exprivia is the parent company of an international group specialized in Information and Communication Technology able to direct drivers of change in the business of its customers thanks to digital technologies.

With a consolidated know-how and a long experience due to the constant presence on the market, the group has a team of experts specializing in various fields of technology and in the main areas within this sector, from the Capital Market, Credit & Risk Management to IT Governance, from BPO to IT Security, from Big Data to Cloud, from IoT to Mobile, from networking to enterprise collaboration to SAP. The group supports its clients in the Banking & Finance, Telco & Media, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing & Distribution, Healthcare and Public-Sector sectors. The group offering is made up of solutions that are composed of third-party products, engineering services and consultancy.

Following the acquisition of 81% of Italtel's share capital, an historic Italian company that today operates in the ICT market with a strong focus on the Telco & Media, Enterprises and Public-Sector markets, today the group has about 3,600 professionals distributed in over 20 countries worldwide.

Exprivia S.p.A. is listed on Borsa Italiana Stock Exchange to the MTA market (XPR).

Exprivia is subject to the direction and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A.

www.exprivia.it/en

Contacts

Exprivia SpA

Press office

Investor Relations

Gianni Sebastianogianni.sebastiano@exprivia.it

Sec Mediterranea

T. + 39 0803382070 - F. +39 0803382077

T. +39 080/5289670 Teresa Marmomarmo@secrp.com- Cell. +39 335/6718211 Gianluigi Coneseconese@secrp.com- Cell. +39 335/7846403

Sec and Partners

T. +39 06/3222712 Martina Treccatrecca@secrp.com- Cell. +39 333/9611304 Andrea Lijoi

lijoi@secrp.com- Cell. +39 329/2605000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Exprivia S.p.A. published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 22:52:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about EXPRIVIA S.P.A.
05:53pEXPRIVIA : appointment by co-optation of a new board director
PU
11/27EXPRIVIA S P A : receives a medium-term bank loan of 20 million euros
PU
11/26EXPRIVIA S P A : Notice regarding the coupon rate on the bond denominated "Expri..
PU
11/13EXPRIVIA S P A : The Board of Directors of Exprivia approves the disclosure of m..
PU
09/29EXPRIVIA S P A : Resignation by a member of the Board of Directors
PU
08/06EXPRIVIA S P A : The BoD of Exprivia approves the disclosure of management data ..
PU
08/05ONLINE SECURITY : In the second quarter of 2020, cyber crimes increased by more ..
PU
08/03DIGITAL FINANCE : New Exprivia Solutions for Data Virtualization in Partnership ..
PU
07/27CLOUD : Exprivia is the new Advanced Partner of Amazon Web Services
PU
06/09EXPRIVIA S P A : Notice regarding the coupon rate on the bond denominated "Expri..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 169 M 205 M 205 M
Net income 2019 - - -
Net Debt 2019 42,9 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,81x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 40,6 M 49,1 M 49,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart EXPRIVIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Exprivia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPRIVIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,05 €
Last Close Price 0,84 €
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Domenico Favuzzi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Angelantonio De Palma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Donato Dalbis Head-Finance
Felice Vitulano Head-Innovation, Marketing & Technology
Dante Altomare Vice Chairman & VP-Public Market Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPRIVIA S.P.A.2.77%50
ACCENTURE PLC19.80%159 830
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES26.14%139 178
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.12%109 743
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.98%74 901
INFOSYS LIMITED55.62%65 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ