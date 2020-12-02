EXPRIVIA: APPOINTMENT BY CO-OPTATION OF A NEW

BOARD DIRECTOR

December 2, 2020. Exprivia S.p.A.- a company listed on the MTA market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI]-informes that the Board of Directors, which met yesterday evening, co-opted Mr. Giovanni Castellaneta, by resolution approved by the Board of Statutory Auditors, as a non-independent director with responsibility for business development, supporting the Chairman and CEO in the growth operations of the Company and the group.

Mr. Giovanni Castellaneta, an Italian diplomat who now joins the Board of Directors of Exprivia, graduated in Law at La Sapienza University in Rome. He has been Italian Ambassador in Australia, Iran and in the United States of America from 2005 to 2009. He has been diplomatic adviser to the Prime Minister and his representative for the G7/G8 Summits from 2001 to 2005. Moreover, from 2002 to 2012 he has been a member of the Board of Directors of Leonardo/Finmeccanica and Vice-Chairman of the Group. From 2010 to 2016 he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of SACE and from 2012 to 2017 he has been Chairman of Italfondiario S.p.A.. From 2013 to 2018 he has been Chairman of Torre SGR S.p.A. and from 2014 to 2018 he has been Chairman of Milanosesto S.p.A.. He currently holds the position of Chairman of doValue S.p.A. (formerly doBank S.p.A.) since 2015. He is President of Bizzi & Partners Development LLC since 2013, General Secretary of the Adriatic Ionian Initiative (IAI) since 2017 and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Retelit Med srl since 2020.

Pursuant to art. 2386 of the Italian Codice Civile and the Company Statute in force, the new director will remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting.

The Board of Directors, at the same meeting, assessed that Mr. Castellaneta meets the requirements of professionalism and honourableness and complies with the criteria of competence, correctness and dedication of time provided for by the regulations in force at the time and the Company Statute.

Considering the communications sent to the Company, Mr. Giovanni Castellaneta does not, as of today's date, directly and/or indirectly hold ordinary and/or special category shares of the Company.

Exprivia

Exprivia is the parent company of an international group specialized in Information and Communication Technology able to direct drivers of change in the business of its customers thanks to digital technologies.

With a consolidated know-how and a long experience due to the constant presence on the market, the group has a team of experts specializing in various fields of technology and in the main areas within this sector, from the Capital Market, Credit & Risk Management to IT Governance, from BPO to IT Security, from Big Data to Cloud, from IoT to Mobile, from networking to enterprise collaboration to SAP. The group supports its clients in the Banking & Finance, Telco & Media, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing & Distribution, Healthcare and Public-Sector sectors. The group offering is made up of solutions that are composed of third-party products, engineering services and consultancy.

Following the acquisition of 81% of Italtel's share capital, an historic Italian company that today operates in the ICT market with a strong focus on the Telco & Media, Enterprises and Public-Sector markets, today the group has about 3,600 professionals distributed in over 20 countries worldwide.

Exprivia S.p.A. is listed on Borsa Italiana Stock Exchange to the MTA market (XPR).

Exprivia is subject to the direction and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A.

www.exprivia.it/en

