(Alliance News) - Exprivia Spa announced Friday that its board of directors approved the half-year financial report as of June 30 reporting a pre-tax profit of EUR8.1 million up 9.1 percent from EUR7.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Revenues amounted to EUR97.9 million up 11 percent from EUR88.2 million in the first half of 2022.

Ebitda is EUR12.3 million up 6.7 percent from EUR11.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

Ebit is EUR9.5 million, up 12 percent from EUR8.5 million in the first half of 2022.

Net financial debt is negative EUR16.9 million compared to negative EUR18.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

"In the first half of the year," says Domenico Favuzzi, president and CEO of Exprivia, "we recorded a good performance particularly in some markets where we have established positions. Revenue growth, good margins and debt reduction support our ability to pursue growth and development opportunities in the ICT market. We continue to record strong positions in important markets such as Aerospace, Energy, and Healthcare, thanks also to the contribution of digital enablers, which are central to the ICT arena at this time, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence."

Exprivia's stock is in the red by 0.1 percent at EUR1.58 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.