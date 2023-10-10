(Alliance News) - Exprivia Spa announced Monday that it is launching a buyback program of up to 5.2 million of its own ordinary shares.

The company will be able to invest a maximum of EUR8.7 million for the plan. As of today, Exprivia holds 5.2 million of its own shares.

Exprivia's stock closed Monday up 0.6 percent to EUR1.68 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

