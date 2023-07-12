(Alliance News) - Exprivia Spa announced Tuesday in the evening that Abaco Innovazione Spa has contributed 1.3 million shares of Exprivia, representing 2.406% of the share capital, to Abaco3, of which it holds 100%, through subscription and full release of a paid capital increase.

Exprivia shares were assigned a value of EUR1.522 equal to the weighted average closing price on Euronext Milan in the six months prior to the transfer.

As a result of the transaction, Abaco Innovazione will directly own 22.9 million shares in Exprivia representing 44.131 percent of the share capital.

Indirectly, through Abaco3, di will hold 1.3 million Exprivia shares representing 2.406 percent of the share capital.

Exprivia's stock on Tuesday closed at a par at EUR1.58 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

