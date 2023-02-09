Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Expro Group Holdings N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPRO   NL0010556684

EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.

(XPRO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-08 pm EST
20.90 USD   +1.21%
04:01aExpro Enhances Well Construction Portfolio With Acquisition of DeltaTek Global
BU
02/07Insider Sell: Expro Group Holdings
MT
01/25Expro N : Wins contract with eni for critical lng pre-treatment plant in congo
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Expro Enhances Well Construction Portfolio With Acquisition of DeltaTek Global

02/09/2023 | 04:01am EST
DeltaTek’s cementing technologies expand client offering

Energy services provider, Expro (NYSE: XPRO), today announced the acquisition of well construction cementing specialists DeltaTek Global (“DeltaTek”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006078/en/

Tristam Horn, DeltaTek CEO and founder alongside Expro's Chief Operating Officer, Alistair Geddess (Photo: Business Wire)

Tristam Horn, DeltaTek CEO and founder alongside Expro's Chief Operating Officer, Alistair Geddess (Photo: Business Wire)

The acquisition allows Expro to broaden its offering, capabilities, and technology portfolio within the well construction cementing sector, while accelerating DeltaTek’s international deployment ambitions through Expro’s global footprint.

Expro’s Chief Technology Officer Steve Russell said: “This is an exciting transaction for Expro that we believe will deliver real value to our combined customer base. The DeltaTek range of low-risk open water cementing solutions increases clients’ operational efficiency, delivers rig time and cost savings, and improves the quality of cementing operations for our clients.

“Today’s announcement expands our well construction cementing capabilities through DeltaTek’s open water cementing systems and techniques. These strengths, technologies and ambitions complement Expro and we are delighted to welcome the DeltaTek team to the Expro family.”

Aberdeen based DeltaTek has an experienced leadership team focused on developing and deploying cementing technologies to the offshore market, with operations across the UK, Norway, the Gulf of Mexico, West Africa and Asia Pacific.

Commenting on the acquisition, Tristam Horn, CEO and founder, said: “The team and I are delighted to announce this milestone for DeltaTek. To join Expro, a leader in the industry, is a monumental moment for the company, our existing clients, and the wider industry as we continue to innovate and grow the Cure and ArticuLock portfolios to directly address well construction challenges. With Expro’s global footprint and strong customer base, we expect to deliver our technology to all operators across the entire well construction market through existing Expro channels, simplifying the global adoption of our value-adding services for our customers.”

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Expro

Working for clients across the well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company believes to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 7,600 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

For more information, please visit: expro.com and connect with Expro on Twitter @ExproGroup and LinkedIn @Expro.

About DeltaTek

With advanced downhole technologies, DeltaTek’s mission is simple: to deliver ultimate cement placement. Founded in 2015, and with a team of 15, DeltaTek has developed technologies which are deployable to all well construction projects, for subsea, platform or land cementing operations.

This year the team is a finalist in the Innovator, Exceptional Impact Company – SME and Young Professional categories of the 2023 Offshore Achievement Awards as well as a finalist in the Innovation category at the Northern Star Awards and ranked in the Elite Business 100 Awards.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the success of the DeltaTek acquisition, and the Company’s environmental, social and governance goals, targets and initiatives, and are indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "outlook," "estimate," "expect," "project," "believe," "envision," "goal," "target," "can," "will," and similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and judgments and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ include, among others the risk factors identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, historical practice, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 1 102 M 1 330 M 1 330 M
Net income 2022 -9,50 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -95,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 883 M 2 273 M 2 273 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Expro Group Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 20,90 $
Average target price 19,40 $
Spread / Average Target -7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Jardon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Quinn P. Fanning Chief Financial Officer
Michael C. Kearney Chairman
Steve Russell Chief Technology Officer
Geddes George Sinclair Alistair Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.15.28%2 273
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED2.34%77 699
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-0.18%35 514
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY10.13%32 765
NOV INC.11.87%9 180
TECHNIPFMC PLC14.19%6 214