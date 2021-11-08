Expro Group Holdings N.V. Announces Unconsolidated Third Quarter 2021 Results for Legacy Expro and Frank's 11/08/2021 | 07:06am EST Send by mail :

On October 1, 2021, the merger between Legacy Expro and Frank's was completed; the combined company was re-named Expro Group Holdings N.V. and began trading on the NYSE as "XPRO" on October 4, 2021 Delivered strong results due to higher activity and continued market growth across all regions Provides fourth quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Margin outlook Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) (the "Company" or "Expro") today reported financial and operational results for Expro Group Holdings International Limited, ("Legacy Expro") and Frank's International N.V. ("Frank's") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Legacy Expro and Frank's completed their merger on October 1, 2021 and consolidated combined company financial results under Expro Group Holdings N.V. will be reported beginning with the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021. However, the Company noted that third quarter pro forma combined company revenue was $312.5 million, an increase of 10% sequentially, driven primarily by higher activity and continued market growth across all regions. Frank's results are detailed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. References in this earnings release to "Frank's" are to the Company prior to the completion of the merger on October 1, 2021 and to "Legacy Expro" are to the Legacy Expro Group that combined with Frank's in the merger. Frank's Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights Frank's delivered third quarter revenue of $114.9 million, an improvement of 7% from the second quarter of 2021 and a significant improvement from the third quarter of 2020.

Third quarter net loss totaled $15.1 million, as compared to the prior quarter net loss of $12.6 million driven by higher foreign currency losses.

As defined by Frank’s, Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $13.8 million, a sequential improvement of 11% with improving revenue in the TRS and Tubulars product lines. Legacy Expro Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights Legacy Expro’s third quarter revenue was $197.5 million, compared to revenue of $176.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 12% sequentially.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $11.9 million compared to a net loss of $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by incremental merger and integration related costs of $4.9 million incurred during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021.

As defined by Legacy Expro, Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $30.9 million, a sequential increase of 18%, driven by higher revenue, a more favorable activity mix and lower corporate costs.

Legacy Expro achieved substantial growth in Production Services and Subsea, Completion and Intervention Services, capitalizing on improving industry fundamentals. Michael Jardon, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, noted, “Expro is a full-cycle energy services leader with scale, a broad offering of services and solutions, a global operating footprint, through-cycle resiliency and a strong financial profile. Frank’s and Legacy Expro ended the quarter in a strong position as we continued to experience growth across all areas of our business, supported by sustained customer demand and improving industry fundamentals. “Our results this quarter are also a testament to the continued hard work, commitment and expertise of our talented employees from both Frank’s and Legacy Expro. Together, we believe that we are well positioned to accelerate growth, improve profitability and enhance value for shareholders, employees, customers and partners. The integration of Frank’s and Legacy Expro is on track, and we are looking forward to what we can achieve as we begin this new journey together. “Looking ahead, we expect another quarter of solid financial performance. The Company’s current outlook for the fourth quarter of 2021 is for flat to mid-single digit revenue growth and an Adjusted EBITDA Margin, consistent with the definition used by Legacy Expro, of 15-17% of consolidated revenue, driven by improved business mix and continued discipline in regard to costs. While the fourth and first quarters are typically seasonally weaker quarters due to reduced activity in the Northern Hemisphere, we continue to see signals of a multi-year recovery, which is expected to gain momentum as 2022 progresses. “With a backdrop of global economic recovery and improving industry fundamentals, Expro is also poised to benefit from increased activity as well as cost and revenue synergies. During the third quarter, we finalized many of our plans for the integration, and we are confident in our ability to achieve previously disclosed synergy targets. Our integration work has confirmed our expectations that we can strengthen our operating model, lower our cost structure and significantly expand margins. We continue to expect approximately $55 million in annual run-rate cost synergies within the first 12 months following the closing of the merger, with the objective of delivering $70 million of total cost savings in 24-36 months. We also expect that revenue synergies will result in $10 million to $30 million of incremental Adjusted EBITDA through complementary customer relationships and operating footprints, increased time on rig and greater exposure to the full life of field. “We believe Expro has an exciting platform with the scale, diversity and financial profile to accelerate growth and provide through-cycle resiliency. Our strategy is already underway, and we look forward to creating significant value on behalf of our shareholders, employees, customers and partners.” concluded Mr. Jardon. Notable Awards and Achievements As a demonstration of the combined company’s commitment to produce technologies that improve the integrity of the well and decrease risk of injury to personnel, Frank’s was recognized as 2020 World Oil Award Finalist for two technologies and was the recipient of the 2021 Hart’s E&P Meritorious Award Engineering Innovation in the category of Health Safety and Environment. In the category of Best Well Integrity Technology, the 22” BRUTE® High-Pressure/High-Tensile Service Packer is the newest addition to the BRUTE® System. For the category of Health, Safety, Environmental/Sustainable Development Offshore, Frank’s was also recognized for the Spring ARK™ Anti-Rotation Key (“Spring ARK™”), which is designed to impede vibration induced rotation (movement) of a fully made-up large OD connection that can occur during drilling operations. The Spring ARK™ functions completely hands free on the rig. It is pre-installed prior to shipment to the well site and self-energizes during makeup, thus eliminating the need for personnel on the rig floor to enter into the red zone around well center. Further demonstrating our commitment to safety, VIGILANCE™ - truly a step change in safety during well construction operations - was the recipient of the 2021 Hart’s E&P Meritorious Award for Engineering Innovation. VIGILIANCE™ is a novel surveillance technology that tracks equipment as well as personnel movement through a unified real-time system with a high degree of accuracy and precision. An early deployment of the system in the Gulf of Mexico proved itself with increased safety measures when the system was able to stop the mechanized tong system twice during operations when personnel entered the critical area in the red zone with multiple moving equipment, thereby avoiding two potential incidents. Frank’s announced during the third quarter that it has received the inaugural 2021 Most Valuable Partner (MVP) Award from a supermajor operator in recognition of its work in Guyana. The customer considered the outstanding performance of Frank's teams across several categories, including Safety, Security, Health and Environment (SSHE) Excellence, demonstrating "reliability; adaptability and proactivity and truly working as a partner" to provide the highest level of service and safety to lower the overall cost of the operator’s well ownership. Known as one of the industry leaders in the deployment of large diameter tubulars utilized for conductor strings and surface casing strings in deepwater and ultra-deepwater environments, a new milestone was achieved with a first deployment of the 38” Xtreme3™ Super Duty (SD) & 22” XT4™ Gas Tight (GT) threaded connections for an operator in the Gulf of Mexico onboard a drillship operating in approximately 6,700 feet of water. Highlighting the Company’s production optimization capabilities, Legacy Expro successfully completed an integrated Plug and Abandonment (P&A) contract in West Africa, utilizing its integrated Open Water Intervention Riser System (OWIRS), which was deployed from a drillship. This system performed over 250 functions during the project with 100% operational uptime and no non-productive time (NPT) incurred, leading to the successful intervention and barrier placement on 15 wells. In addition, Legacy Expro’s Octopoda™ annulus intervention system achieved world record depth for annular intervention in the Piedemonte region of Colombia. The system successfully reached 300 meters in the annulus and sealed the C annulus of the well. This removed the risk of casing collapse and gas migration to enable the well to produce and significantly extend its production lifespan. Octopoda™ is the latest example of Expro’s commitment to investing in innovation, developing new technologies and working towards reducing its own and its clients’ carbon footprint. Other Financial Information In connection with the merger, on October 1, 2021, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a new credit facility with DNB Bank ASA, London Branch, as agent, and other financial institutions as lenders with an aggregate commitment of $200.0 million with up to $130.0 million available for drawdowns as loans and up to $70.0 million for bonds and guarantees (the “New Credit Facility”). Subject to the terms of the New Credit Facility, the Company has the ability to increase the commitments to $250.0 million. The New Credit Facility is available for general corporate purposes and replaces the credit facilities of Frank’s and Legacy Expro which were terminated on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger. Frank’s capital expenditures related to property, plant and equipment totaled $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 and year to date totaled $7.6 million. Frank’s currently plans for capital expenditures during 2021 of approximately $15 million. Legacy Expro’s capital expenditures related to property, plant and equipment totaled $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 and year to date totaled $53.5 million. Legacy Expro continues to plan for capital expenditures during 2021 in the range of $70 to $75 million. As of September 30, 2021, Frank’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, totaled $204.7 million. Frank’s had no outstanding debt as of September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, Legacy Expro’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, totaled $65.9 million. Legacy Expro had no outstanding debt as of September 30, 2021. The combined company’s pro forma cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, and total liquidity as of September 30, 2021 was $270.6 million and $400.6 million, respectively. Total liquidity includes $130.0 million available for drawdowns as loans under the New Credit Facility. Frank’s provision for income taxes for the current quarter was $4.0 million compared to $6.8 million in the prior quarter. The change in income taxes was primarily driven by the geographical mix of income. Legacy Expro’s provision for income taxes for the current quarter was $5.1 million compared to $0.7 million in the prior quarter. The change in income taxes was primarily driven by changes in taxable profits in certain jurisdictions, the reduction of deferred tax liabilities due to amortization of intangible assets and derecognition of deferred tax assets in certain jurisdictions during the current quarter. The financial measures provided that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are defined and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures. Additionally, the downloadable financials are available on the Investor section of www.expro.com. The downloadable financials include historical results of Frank’s and Legacy Expro, and the combined company, Expro, on a pro forma basis. Conference Call The Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 results on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Participants may also join the conference call by dialing: US: +1 (844) 200-6205 International: +1 (929) 526-1599 Access ID: 648921 To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor section of www.expro.com. The Q3 2021 Investor Presentation is available on the Investor section of www.expro.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor section of the Company’s website approximately 3 hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for a period of approximately 12 months. To access the audio replay telephonically: Dial-In: US +1 (866) 813- 9403 or +44 (204) 525-0658 Access ID: 183236 Start Date: November 8, 2021, 2:00 p.m. CT End Date: November 15, 2021, 11:00 p.m. CT A transcript of the conference call will be posted to the Investor relations section of the Company’s website after the conclusion of the call. ABOUT EXPRO Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well integrity and intervention. Founded in 1938, Expro has more than 6,600 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with over 100 locations. For more information, please visit: expro.com and connect with Expro on Twitter @ExproGroup and LinkedIn @Expro. Forward Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this release include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company’s future business strategy and prospects for growth, cash flows and liquidity, financial strategy, budget, projections and operating results. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management’s experience, expectations and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include the outcome and results of the integration process associated with the Company’s recent merger, the amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures, the availability and terms of capital, the level of activity in the oil and gas industry, volatility of oil and gas prices, unique risks associated with offshore operations, political, economic and regulatory uncertainties in international operations, the ability to develop new technologies and products, the ability to protect intellectual property rights, the ability to employ and retain skilled and qualified workers, the level of competition in the Company’s industry, global or national health concerns, including health epidemics, such as COVID-19 and any variants thereof, the possibility of a swift and material decline in global crude oil demand and crude oil prices for an uncertain period of time, the length of time it will take for the United States and the rest of the world to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the point where applicable authorities are comfortable easing current restrictions on various commercial and economic activities, future actions of foreign oil producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States and elsewhere, the impact of current and future laws, rulings, governmental regulations, accounting standards and statements, and related interpretations, and other guidance. Such assumptions, risks and uncertainties also include the factors discussed or referenced in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company’s proxy statement/prospectus dated August 5, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release and the accompanying schedules include the non-GAAP financial measures of free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin for Frank’s, and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, contribution, contribution margin, support costs, adjusted cash flow from operations and cash conversion for Legacy Expro, which may be used periodically by management when discussing financial results with investors and analysts. The accompanying schedules of this press release provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management believes these metrics provide additional information relative to the performance of the referenced business. These metrics are commonly employed by financial analysts and investors to evaluate the operating and financial performance of Frank’s or Legacy Expro, as applicable, from period to period and to compare such performance with the performance of other publicly traded companies within the industry. You should not consider free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin for Frank’s, and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, contribution, contribution margin, support costs, adjusted cash flow from operations and cash conversion for Legacy Expro in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Frank’s or Legacy Expro’s results as reported under GAAP. Because free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin for Frank’s, and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, contribution, contribution margin, support costs, adjusted cash flow from operations and cash conversion for Legacy Expro may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. Frank’s historically defined free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Frank’s historically defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest income or expense, net, depreciation and amortization, income tax benefit or expense, asset impairments, gain or loss on disposal of assets, foreign currency gain or loss, equity-based compensation, unrealized and realized gains or losses and other non-cash adjustments and other charges or credits. Frank’s used Adjusted EBITDA to assess its financial performance because it allowed Frank’s to compare its operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of its capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization), income tax, foreign currency exchange rates and other charges and credits. Frank’s historically defined Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Legacy Expro historically defined Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income adjusted for (a) income tax (benefit) expense, (b) depreciation and amortization, (c) impairment charges, (d) severance and other charges, net, (e) merger and integration costs, (f) equity-based compensation expense, (g) other (income) expenses, net, and (h) interest and finance charges (income), net. Adjusted EBITDA margin reflects Legacy Expro’s Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. Contribution is defined as total revenue less cost of revenue excluding depreciation and amortization and indirect support costs included in cost of revenue. Contribution margin is defined as contribution divided by total revenue, expressed as a percentage. Support costs is defined as indirect costs attributable to support the activities of the operating segments, research and engineering expenses and product line management costs included in cost of revenue, and general and administrative expenses representing costs of running the corporate head office and other central functions including, logistics, sales and marketing and health and safety and does not include foreign exchange gains or losses, depreciation and amortization and other non-routine expenses. Adjusted cash flow from operations is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for cash paid during the period for interest, net, severance and other charges and merger and integration costs. Cash conversion is defined as adjusted cash flow from operations divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Please see the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V. (formerly named Frank's International N.V.) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Services $ 95,821 $ 90,520 $ 66,418 $ 267,864 $ 246,084 Products 19,120 17,321 17,999 49,729 47,926 Total revenue 114,941 107,841 84,417 317,593 294,010 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization Services 70,627 68,619 56,574 203,181 197,005 Products 15,489 14,408 13,733 40,811 36,007 General and administrative expenses 18,591 16,427 18,665 51,465 67,634 Depreciation and amortization 14,092 15,332 15,950 45,531 52,920 Goodwill impairment — — — — 57,146 Severance and other charges, net 2,958 3,399 3,549 13,733 29,436 Gain on disposal of assets (72 ) (1,479 ) (308 ) (1,733 ) (898 ) Operating loss (6,744 ) (8,865 ) (23,746 ) (35,395 ) (145,240 ) Other income (expense): Other income, net 347 404 109 877 2,291 Interest income (expense), net (167 ) (101 ) (93 ) (555 ) 618 Foreign currency gain (loss) (4,548 ) 2,718 2,334 (4,698 ) (5,865 ) Total other income (expense) (4,368 ) 3,021 2,350 (4,376 ) (2,956 ) Loss before income taxes (11,112 ) (5,844 ) (21,396 ) (39,771 ) (148,196 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,969 6,773 6,395 11,812 (182 ) Net loss $ (15,081 ) $ (12,617 ) $ (27,791 ) $ (51,583 ) $ (148,014 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted (1) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (1.36 ) $ (3.93 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted (1) 38,066 38,002 37,691 37,957 37,659 (1) On September 30, 2021, Frank’s board of directors unanimously approved a 1-for-6 reverse stock split of Frank’s common stock, which was effected on October 1, 2021. All of the outstanding Company Common Stock share numbers, nominal value, share prices and per share amounts in these condensed consolidated financial statements have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-6 reverse stock split for all periods presented. EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V. (formerly named Frank's International N.V.) SELECTED OPERATING SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Tubular Running Services $ 77,625 $ 71,895 $ 52,926 $ 215,805 $ 204,750 Tubulars 18,784 16,566 16,483 47,019 37,766 Cementing Equipment 18,532 19,380 15,008 54,769 51,494 Total $ 114,941 $ 107,841 $ 84,417 $ 317,593 $ 294,010 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Tubular Running Services $ 11,912 $ 9,750 $ 982 $ 29,790 $ 18,336 Tubulars 2,735 4,108 1,806 7,481 3,883 Cementing Equipment 6,389 4,851 3,376 16,036 6,806 Corporate (7,258 ) (6,297 ) (7,151 ) (20,464 ) (24,645 ) Total $ 13,778 $ 12,412 $ (987 ) $ 32,843 $ 4,380 EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V. (formerly named Frank's International N.V.) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,997 $ 209,575 Restricted cash 1,742 1,672 Short-term investments 1,882 2,252 Accounts receivables, net 130,585 110,607 Inventories, net 91,776 81,718 Assets held for sale 7,998 2,939 Other current assets 6,554 7,744 Total current assets 443,534 416,507 Property, plant and equipment, net 228,994 272,707 Goodwill 42,785 42,785 Intangible assets, net 8,756 7,897 Deferred tax assets, net 15,008 18,030 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,646 28,116 Other assets 21,409 30,859 Total assets $ 787,132 $ 816,901 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 114,962 $ 99,986 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,215 7,832 Deferred revenue 89 586 Other current liabilities — 1,674 Total current liabilities 123,266 110,078 Deferred tax liabilities — 1,548 Non-current operating lease liabilities 19,303 21,208 Other non-current liabilities 23,123 22,818 Total liabilities 165,692 155,652 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2,900 2,866 Additional paid-in capital 1,098,236 1,087,733 Accumulated deficit (428,930 ) (377,346 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,798 ) (31,966 ) Treasury stock (21,968 ) (20,038 ) Total stockholders’ equity 621,440 661,249 Total liabilities and equity $ 787,132 $ 816,901 EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V. (formerly named Frank's International N.V.) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (51,583 ) $ (148,014 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 45,531 52,920 Equity-based compensation expense 9,604 8,434 Goodwill impairment — 57,146 Loss on asset impairments and retirements 307 20,532 Amortization of deferred financing costs 291 291 Deferred tax provision (benefit) 1,474 (1,783 ) Provision for bad debts 852 980 Gain on disposal of assets (1,733 ) (898 ) Changes in fair value of investments (863 ) 218 Other — (380 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (23,149 ) 63,307 Inventories (7,969 ) (3,625 ) Other current assets 1,137 2,567 Other assets 756 667 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15,910 (22,486 ) Deferred revenue (498 ) (513 ) Other non-current liabilities (2,263 ) (4,048 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (12,196 ) 25,315 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,613 ) (25,722 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 4,300 7,037 Proceeds from sale of investments 11,603 2,832 Purchase of investments (1,294 ) — Investment in intellectual property (1,608 ) — Other (799 ) (356 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,589 (16,209 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of borrowings (1,674 ) — Treasury shares withheld for taxes (1,930 ) (1,125 ) Treasury share repurchase — (1,498 ) Proceeds from the issuance of ESPP shares 933 934 Net cash used in financing activities (2,671 ) (1,689 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3,770 3,267 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,508 ) 10,684 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 211,247 196,740 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 204,739 $ 207,424 EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V. (formerly named Frank's International N.V.) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 114,941 $ 107,841 $ 84,417 $ 317,593 $ 294,010 Net loss $ (15,081 ) $ (12,617 ) $ (27,791 ) $ (51,583 ) $ (148,014 ) Goodwill impairment — — — — 57,146 Severance and other charges, net 2,958 3,399 3,549 13,733 29,436 Interest (income) expense, net 167 101 93 555 (618 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,092 15,332 15,950 45,531 52,920 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,969 6,773 6,395 11,812 (182 ) Gain on disposal of assets (72 ) (1,479 ) (308 ) (1,733 ) (898 ) Foreign currency (gain) loss 4,548 (2,718 ) (2,334 ) 4,698 5,865 Charges and credits (1) 3,197 3,621 3,459 9,830 8,725 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,778 $ 12,412 $ (987 ) $ 32,843 $ 4,380 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.0 % 11.5 % (1.2 )% 10.3 % 1.5 % (1) Comprised of Equity-based compensation expense (for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020: $3,307, $3,399 and $2,773, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020: $9,604 and $8,434, respectively), Unrealized and realized (gains) losses (for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020: $(199), $108 and $113, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020: $7 and $(1,480), respectively) and Investigation-related matters (for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020: $89, $88 and $573, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020: $219 and $1,771, respectively). EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V. (formerly named Frank's International N.V.) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Tubular Running Services $ 11,912 $ 9,750 $ 982 $ 29,790 $ 18,336 Tubulars 2,735 4,108 1,806 7,481 3,883 Cementing Equipment 6,389 4,851 3,376 16,036 6,806 Corporate (7,258 ) (6,297 ) (7,151 ) (20,464 ) (24,645 ) 13,778 12,412 (987 ) 32,843 4,380 Goodwill impairment — — — — (57,146 ) Severance and other charges, net (2,958 ) (3,399 ) (3,549 ) (13,733 ) (29,436 ) Interest income (expense), net (167 ) (101 ) (93 ) (555 ) 618 Depreciation and amortization (14,092 ) (15,332 ) (15,950 ) (45,531 ) (52,920 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (3,969 ) (6,773 ) (6,395 ) (11,812 ) 182 Gain on disposal of assets 72 1,479 308 1,733 898 Foreign currency gain (loss) (4,548 ) 2,718 2,334 (4,698 ) (5,865 ) Charges and credits (1) (3,197 ) (3,621 ) (3,459 ) (9,830 ) (8,725 ) Net loss $ (15,081 ) $ (12,617 ) $ (27,791 ) $ (51,583 ) $ (148,014 ) (1) Comprised of Equity-based compensation expense (for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020: $3,307, $3,399 and $2,773, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020: $9,604 and $8,434, respectively), Unrealized and realized gains (losses) (for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020: $199, $(108) and $(113), respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020: $(7) and $1,480, respectively) and Investigation-related matters (for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020: $89, $88 and $573, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020: $219 and $1,771, respectively). EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V. (formerly named Frank's International N.V.) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 3,864 $ (579 ) $ 21,169 $ (12,196 ) $ 25,315 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment 3,096 2,171 5,463 7,613 25,722 Free cash flow $ 768 $ (2,750 ) $ 15,706 $ (19,809 ) $ (407 ) EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenue $ 197,547 $ 176,251 $ 149,006 $ 530,093 $ 520,836 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue(1) (189,510 ) (174,008 ) (148,812 ) (528,248 ) (519,448 ) General and administrative(1) (6,199 ) (6,297 ) (7,507 ) (19,234 ) (18,685 ) Impairment charges - - (259 ) - (275,853 ) Merger and integration costs (9,617 ) (4,703 ) - (19,143 ) - Severance and other charges (3,905 ) (1,637 ) (5,272 ) (6,097 ) (11,135 ) Total operating cost and expenses (209,231 ) (186,645 ) (161,850 ) (572,722 ) (825,121 ) Operating loss(1) (11,684 ) (10,394 ) (12,844 ) (42,629 ) (304,285 ) Other income, net 685 387 2,261 1,311 982 Interest and finance (charges) income, net 678 (1,604 ) (4,573 ) (2,553 ) (1,329 ) Loss before taxes and equity in income of joint ventures (10,321 ) (11,611 ) (15,156 ) (43,871 ) (304,632 ) Equity in income of joint ventures 3,459 3,957 2,562 11,508 9,169 Loss before income taxes (6,862 ) (7,654 ) (12,594 ) (32,363 ) (295,463 ) Income tax (expenses) benefit (5,051 ) (727 ) (225 ) (8,323 ) 4,135 Net loss $ (11,913 ) $ (8,381 ) $ (12,819 ) $ (40,686 ) $ (291,328 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (4.98 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 58,489,895 58,489,895 58,489,895 58,489,895 58,489,895 (1) Depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 was $25.5 million, $26.3 million, $27.0 million, $79.5 million, $84.1 million. Depreciation and amortization included in General and administrative expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 was $0.1 million, $0.1 million, $0.5 million, $0.3 million, $0.7 million. EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,849 $ 116,924 Restricted cash 1,023 3,785 Accounts receivable, net 230,603 193,600 Inventories, net 53,857 53,359 Income tax receivables 18,288 20,327 Other current assets 35,719 39,957 Total current assets 404,339 427,952 Property, plant and equipment, net 280,172 294,723 Investments in joint ventures 55,555 45,088 Intangible assets, net 155,725 173,168 Goodwill 25,504 25,504 Operating lease right-of-use assets 59,430 57,247 Non-current accounts receivable, net 10,109 11,321 Other non-current assets 5,605 4,748 Total assets $ 996,439 $ 1,039,751 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 154,570 $ 136,242 Income tax liabilities 9,648 13,657 Finance lease liabilities 1,120 1,220 Operating lease liabilities 12,734 14,057 Other current liabilities 50,267 59,043 Total current liabilities 228,339 224,219 Deferred tax liabilities, net 27,095 26,817 Post-retirement benefits 53,418 57,946 Non-current finance lease liabilities 16,056 16,974 Non-current operating lease liabilities 57,415 58,585 Other non-current liabilities 43,001 43,226 Total liabilities 425,324 427,767 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 585 585 Warrants 10,530 10,530 Additional paid-in capital 1,006,100 1,006,100 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,677 ) (1,494 ) Accumulated deficit (444,423 ) (403,737 ) Total stockholders’ equity 571,115 611,984 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 996,439 $ 1,039,751 EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Cash flows from operating activities: 2021 2020 Net loss $ (40,686 ) $ (291,328 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Impairment charges - 275,853 Depreciation and amortization 79,754 84,753 Equity in income of joint ventures (11,508 ) (9,169 ) Elimination of unrealized profit on sales to joint ventures 118 1,512 Deferred tax credit 278 (17,416 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss 1,331 139 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (38,138 ) 45,565 Inventories, net (498 ) (1,603 ) Other assets 3,260 (1,094 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 24,793 (20,833 ) Other liabilities (7,084 ) 7,809 Income taxes, net (3,888 ) (4,655 ) Other, net (8,202 ) (8,500 ) Dividends received from joint ventures 924 1,354 Net cash provided by operating activities 454 62,387 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (53,463 ) (86,965 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment - 107 Net cash used in investing activities (53,463 ) (86,858 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Release of collateral deposits 122 1,787 Payment of debt issuance and other transaction costs (452 ) (787 ) Repayment of finance leases (871 ) (1,205 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,201 ) (205 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (627 ) (1,517 ) Net decrease to cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (54,837 ) (26,193 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 120,709 147,085 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 65,872 $ 120,892 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ (11,933 ) $ (17,932 ) Cash paid for interest, net $ (3,016 ) $ (3,000 ) Change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to capital expenditures $ (5,699 ) $ (3,999 EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED SELECTED OPERATING SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Legacy Expro manages its business and reports financial results using four operating segments based on its geographical regions: Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (“ESSA”); Asia (“ASIA”); Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) and North and Latin America (“NLA”). Segment Revenue and Segment Revenue as Percentage of Total Revenue: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 ESSA $ 87,428 44 % $ 65,177 37 % $ 45,100 30 % $ 206,235 39 % $ 170,569 33 % ASIA 40,318 20 % 37,959 22 % 38,354 26 % 109,424 21 % 109,888 21 % MENA 38,032 19 % 42,485 24 % 44,534 30 % 121,672 23 % 148,231 28 % NLA 31,769 16 % 30,630 17 % 21,018 14 % 92,762 17 % 92,148 18 % Total $ 197,547 100 % $ 176,251 100 % $ 149,006 100 % $ 530,093 100 % $ 520,836 100 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1), Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin(3): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 ESSA $ 17,796 20 % $ 10,315 16 % $ 9,552 21 % $ 33,477 16 % $ 28,971 17 % ASIA 7,755 19 % 8,317 22 % 10,888 28 % 21,238 19 % 26,463 24 % MENA 11,099 29 % 14,079 33 % 16,686 37 % 40,236 33 % 59,812 40 % NLA 5,309 17 % 3,355 11 % (1,504 ) (7 %) 11,092 12 % 1,286 1 % Corporate costs(4) (14,516 ) - (13,730 ) - (15,468 ) - (43,678 ) - (49,076 ) - Equity in income of joint ventures 3,459 - 3,957 - 2,562 - 11,508 - 9,169 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,902 16 % $ 26,293 15 % $ 22,716 15 % $ 73,873 14 % $ 76,625 15 % (1) Expro evaluates its business segment operating performance using Segment Revenue, Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Expro’s management believes Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful operating performance measures as they exclude transactions not related to its core cash operating activities and corporate costs and allows Expro to meaningfully analyze the trends and performance of its core cash operations by segment as well as to make decisions regarding the allocation of resources to segments. (2) Expro defines Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Segment EBITDA divided by Segment Revenue, expressed as a percentage. (3) Expro defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue, expressed as a percentage. (4) Corporate costs include the costs of running our corporate head office and other central functions that support the operating segments, including research, engineering and development, logistics, sales and marketing and health and safety and are not attributable to a particular operating segment. EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REVENUE BY MAIN AREA OF CAPABILITIES (In thousands) (Unaudited) Historical Presentation of Legacy Expro Supplemental Data: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Well testing and appraisal services $ 83,449 42 % $ 89,821 51 % $ 72,932 48 % $ 249,200 47 % $ 267,220 51 % Subsea, completion and intervention services 74,317 38 % 66,286 38 % 59,385 40 % 203,942 38 % 203,945 39 % Production services 39,781 20 % 20,144 10 % 16,689 11 % 76,951 15 % 49,671 10 % Total $ 197,547 100 % $ 176,251 100 % $ 149,006 100 % $ 530,093 100 % $ 520,836 100 % Presentation of Supplemental Data Subsequent to the Completion of Business Combination with Frank’s: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Well flow management $ 123,146 62 % $ 110,534 63 % $ 90,051 60 % $ 327,172 62 % $ 311,541 60 % Subsea well access 29,762 15 % 24,550 14 % 29,593 20 % 83,786 16 % 108,493 21 % Well intervention and integrity 44,639 23 % 41,167 23 % 29,362 20 % 119,135 22 % 100,802 19 % Well construction - 0 % - 0 % - 0 % - 0 % - 0 % Total $ 197,547 100 % $ 176,251 100 % $ 149,006 100 % $ 530,093 100 % $ 520,836 100 % EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED CONTRIBUTION, CONTRIBUTION MARGIN AND SUPPORT COSTS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Contribution(1) and Contribution Margin(2): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenue $ 197,547 $ 176,251 $ 149,006 $ 530,093 $ 520,836 Cost of revenue (189,510 ) (174,008 ) (148,812 ) (528,248 ) (519,448 ) Depreciation and amortization 25,506 26,290 26,972 79,455 84,076 Indirect costs (included in cost of revenue) 35,466 35,658 34,016 107,133 119,388 Direct costs (excluding depreciation and amortization) (3) (128,538 ) (112,060 ) (87,824 ) (341,660 ) (315,984 ) Contribution $ 69,009 $ 64,191 $ 61,182 $ 188,433 $ 204,852 Contribution margin 35 % 36 % 41 % 36 % 39 % Support Costs(4): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 189,510 $ 174,008 $ 148,812 $ 528,248 $ 519,448 Depreciation and amortization (25,506 ) (26,290 ) (26,972 ) (79,455 ) (84,076 ) Direct costs (excluding depreciation and amortization) (128,538 ) (112,060 ) (87,824 ) (341,660 ) (315,984 ) Indirect costs (included in cost of revenue) 35,466 35,658 34,016 107,133 119,388 General and administrative (excluding foreign exchange, central depreciation and other non-routine costs) 5,818 5,891 4,447 17,552 17,211 Total support costs $ 41,284 $ 41,549 $ 38,463 $ 124,685 $ 136,599 Total support costs as a percentage of revenue 21 % 24 % 26 % 24 % 26 % (1) Expro defines Contribution as Total Revenue less Cost of Revenue excluding depreciation and amortization and indirect support costs included in Cost of Revenue. (2) Contribution margin is defined as Contribution as a percentage of Revenue. (3) Direct Costs include personnel costs, sub-contractor costs, equipment costs, repairs and maintenance, facilities, and other costs directly incurred to generate revenue. (4) Support costs includes indirect costs attributable to support the activities of the operating segments, research and engineering expenses and product line management costs included in Cost of revenue, and General and administrative expenses representing costs of running our corporate head office and other central functions including, logistics, sales and marketing and health and safety and does not include foreign exchange gains or losses, depreciation and other non-routine expenses. EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation and Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenue $ 197,547 $ 176,251 $ 149,006 $ 530,093 $ 520,836 Net loss $ (11,913 ) $ (8,381 ) $ (12,819 ) $ (40,686 ) $ (291,328 ) Interest and finance (income) charges, net (678 ) 1,604 4,573 2,553 1,329 Income tax expense (benefits) 5,051 727 225 8,323 (4,135 ) Depreciation and amortization 25,605 26,390 27,467 79,754 84,753 Impairment charges - - 259 - 275,853 Severance and other charges 3,905 1,637 5,272 6,097 11,135 Merger and integration costs 9,617 4,703 - 19,143 - Other (income) expenses, net (685 ) (387 ) (2,261 ) (1,311 ) (982 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,902 $ 26,293 $ 22,716 $ 73,873 $ 76,625 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16 % 15 % 15 % 14 % 15 % EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations Reconciliation: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (1,941 ) $ (7,246 ) $ 38,988 $ 454 $ 62,387 Cash paid during the period for interest, net 1,019 1,016 1,700 3,016 3,000 Cash paid during the period for severance and other charges 4,022 1,702 5,377 6,216 12,243 Cash paid during the period for merger and integration costs 8,353 1,654 - 14,531 - Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations $ 11,453 $ (2,875 ) $ 46,065 $ 24,217 $ 77,630 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,902 $ 26,293 $ 22,716 $ 73,873 $ 76,625 Cash conversion (1) 37 % (11 )% 203 % 33 % 101 % (1) Expro defines Cash Conversion as Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations divided by Adjusted EBITDA, expressed as a percentage. 