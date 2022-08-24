Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Expro Group Holdings N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPRO   NL0010556684

EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.

(XPRO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-23 pm EDT
12.73 USD   +3.08%
07:31aExpro Group Holdings N.V. to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
BU
08/04EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/04Tranche Update on Expro Group Holdings N.V.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 16, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Expro Group Holdings N.V. to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

08/24/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) today announced that Michael Jardon, Chief Executive Officer, will present to members of the investment community at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2022 at 9:10 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

A live webcast of Expro’s presentation can be accessed via Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference or under the Investor section of www.expro.com. Please log on at least 15 minutes early to register and to download any necessary audio software. A replay will also be available under the Investor section of Expro’s website for 90 days following the presentation. In addition, the conference presentation and script may be accessed via the Investor section of www.expro.com.

ABOUT EXPRO

Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 7,200 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

For more information, please visit: expro.com and connect with Expro on Twitter @ExproGroup and LinkedIn @Expro.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.
07:31aExpro Group Holdings N.V. to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
BU
08/04EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/04Tranche Update on Expro Group Holdings N.V.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 16,..
CI
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Expro Group Holdings N.V., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04EXPRO N : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
08/04Earnings Flash (XPRO) EXPRO Posts Q2 Revenue $313.6M
MT
08/04Earnings Flash (XPRO) EXPRO Posts Q2 EPS $0.02
MT
08/04Expro Group Holdings N.V. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
08/04EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 036 M 1 228 M 1 228 M
Net income 2022 19,0 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 255x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 167 M 1 384 M 1 384 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Expro Group Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,73 $
Average target price 16,25 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Jardon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Quinn P. Fanning Chief Financial Officer
Michael C. Kearney Chairman
Steve Russell Chief Technology Officer
Alistair George Sinclair Geddes Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.-11.29%1 384
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED31.42%55 670
HALLIBURTON COMPANY36.51%28 315
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY8.48%26 407
NOV INC.35.42%7 208
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-9.90%3 927