Expro Group Holdings N.V. to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) today announced that Michael Jardon, Chief Executive Officer, will present to members of the investment community at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2022 at 9:10 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

A live webcast of Expro’s presentation can be accessed via Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference or under the Investor section of www.expro.com. Please log on at least 15 minutes early to register and to download any necessary audio software. A replay will also be available under the Investor section of Expro’s website for 90 days following the presentation. In addition, the conference presentation and script may be accessed via the Investor section of www.expro.com.

ABOUT EXPRO

Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 7,200 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

For more information, please visit: expro.com and connect with Expro on Twitter @ExproGroup and LinkedIn @Expro.

