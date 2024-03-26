Getech (AIM: GTC), a world-leading locator of subsurface resources, has strategically partnered with Expro (NYSE: XPRO), a leading provider of energy services, to propel low-carbon geoenergy projects, including geothermal energy, natural hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS). This collaboration brings together Expro's excellence in well evaluation and integrity with Getech's expertise in locating valuable subsurface resources, leveraging proprietary data, geoscience acumen and cutting-edge machine learning technologies. Initially, the primary focus of this partnership is to identify and expedite opportunities within the emerging energy sector, aligning with our shared goals of supporting the transition to a lower carbon future. Leveraging Expro's extensive international presence across 60 countries, the partnership is uniquely positioned for global reach. Early initiatives include assessments of tender opportunities in regions such as Europe, Asia and Central America. Beyond the immediate emphasis on geothermal, CCS and natural hydrogen, the collaboration has the potential to benefit Getech's asset-based projects, augmenting the company's domain-specific expertise and offerings through access to Expro's diverse capabilities. Max Brouwers, Getech Chief Business Development Officer, commented: "Many low-carbon energy projects rely on efficient subsurface drilling - either to produce a direct energy resource such as heat or natural hydrogen, or to store resources safely underground such as CO2. Our alliance with Expro and access to its well expertise enables us to offer comprehensive solutions in response to the growing demand for renewable energy sources. Together we can address complex energy challenges more efficiently and help organisations decarbonise by offering subsurface low carbon solutions." Ingrid Huldal, Director for Sustainable Energy Solutions, commented: "Expro's unwavering commitment to sustainable energy solutions is fully in harmony with Getech's core principles. Our demonstrated expertise in wells, with a proven global track record spanning geothermal, CCS, and natural hydrogen projects, is a source of pride. Collaborating with Getech extends our joint capabilities across a broader spectrum of the project lifecycle, creating a more comprehensive and impactful service for our clients. This strategic partnership not only enhances our value proposition but also streamlines project management, minimizes downtime, reduces operational expenditure and risk, and strongly aligns with our shared environmental commitments. As we witness a growing investment in renewable and decarbonization technologies, the synergies between Expro and Getech position us to play a pivotal role in advancing and supporting these transformative endeavors."