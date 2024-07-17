N Y S E : X P R O

Technology Spotlight

July 2024 | Webcast

GET TO KNOW

WELL CONSTRUCTION

Focused on innovation to reduce drilling costs, enhance well integrity and improve safety.

Tubular Cementing Products Sales Technologies

9%

Tubular Running Services

  • Frank's Tubular Running Services (TRS) has a history dating back to 1938 and enjoys a market leading position in deepwater
  • Broad portfolio of technology-enabled services that enhance operational reliability, reduce rig time and drilling cost, and improve safety through red-zone management

Expand revenue streams by applying know-how and technical expertise

16%

15%

14%

2024

Well

Revenue

37%

Construction2

~$1,675m1

58%

18%

33%

Well

Tubular Running

Drilling Technologies

Construction

Services

& Services

Cementing

Technologies

  • Market leading cement heads and SKYHOOK® wireless make-up device
  • Innovative, award winning SeaCure® and QuikCure® technologies

Drilling Technologies & Services

  • Disruptive technology offering through

VERSAFLO that saves rig time during pipe tripping operations - up to 24hrs of rig time on a 30-day job

  • Expanding technology continuum with the acquisition of Coretrax
  1. Based on midpoint of guidance adjusted for May 1, 2024 effective date of the Coretrax acquisition.
  2. Well construction breakdown proforma for Coretrax and assumes 8 months contribution of Coretrax's Specialty Drilling Tools.

Tubular Runnings Services Provides Mission Critical Support in the Construction of the Well

Customer Drivers

  • Safety
  • Capability
  • Efficiency
  • Wellbore Integrity

Pipe diameter

36" @ 7,800'

22" @ 10,500'

18" @ 14,250'

16" @ 20,200'

14" @ 26,500'

11 7/8" @ 31,300'

9 7/8" @ 33,500'

Remotely Operated Make-up Tong

Evolution of Core TRS Technology

Historical

Advanced

Digital

Equipment Package

Equipment Package

Equipment Package

1980s

2000s

Today

Tongs

Multiple Control

CENTRI-FI

Consoles

w/ iCAM &

DISPLAY

Slips/Spider

Mechanical

Control Line

Tong

Manipulation Arm

Elevator

Spider

Remote Tong

Elevator

VERSAFLOTM

Future

Equipment Package

Automated

iTONG Solution

Manually Operated

Remote Operated

Central Control

Full Automation

More than 50 years of Technology Development and Know-How of TRS Elevates Expro Capabilities from the Standard Market Offerings

Non-marking

Pipe Handling

The industry's only true-non marking pipe handling system, eliminating tubing failures from accelerated corrosion

Control Line

Handling

Safely handles control lines reducing red zone entry and number of personnel needed

Large OD Pipe Handling

Delivers safe and efficient hands-free handling for conductor strings on land or offshore operations.

iCAM®

Utilizes machine learning to remove human subjectivity by giving the operator a recommended connection disposition

Safety is at the foundation of new development while leading the industry in complex well construction services

