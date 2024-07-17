Expro N : Barclays Energy Tech Spotlight - Deep Dive into Tubular Running Services Presentation
July 17, 2024 at 12:14 pm EDT
N Y S E : X P R O
Technology Spotlight
July 2024 | Webcast
GET TO KNOW
WELL CONSTRUCTION
Focused on innovation to reduce drilling costs, enhance well integrity and improve safety.
Tubular Cementing Products Sales Technologies
9%
Tubular Running Services
Frank's Tubular Running Services (TRS) has a history dating back to 1938 and enjoys a market leading position in deepwater
Broad portfolio of technology-enabled services that enhance operational reliability, reduce rig time and drilling cost, and improve safety through red-zone management
Expand revenue streams by applying know-how and technical expertise
16%
15%
14%
2024
Well
Revenue
37%
Construction2
~$1,675m1
58%
18%
33%
Well
Tubular Running
Drilling Technologies
Construction
Services
& Services
Cementing
Technologies
Market leading cement heads and SKYHOOK® wireless make-up device
Innovative, award winning SeaCure® and QuikCure® technologies
Drilling Technologies & Services
Disruptive technology offering through
VERSAFLO that saves rig time during pipe tripping operations - up to 24hrs of rig time on a 30-day job
Expanding technology continuum with the acquisition of Coretrax
Based on midpoint of guidance adjusted for May 1, 2024 effective date of the Coretrax acquisition.
Well construction breakdown proforma for Coretrax and assumes 8 months contribution of Coretrax's Specialty Drilling Tools.
Copyright 2024 Expro®. All rights reserved.
1
Tubular Runnings Services Provides Mission Critical Support in the Construction of the Well
Customer Drivers
Safety
Capability
Efficiency
Wellbore Integrity
Pipe diameter
36" @ 7,800'
22" @ 10,500'
18" @ 14,250'
16" @ 20,200'
14" @ 26,500'
11 7/8" @ 31,300'
9 7/8" @ 33,500'
Copyright 2024 Expro®. All rights reserved.
Remotely Operated Make-up Tong
2
Evolution of Core TRS Technology
Historical
Advanced
Digital
Equipment Package
Equipment Package
Equipment Package
1980s
2000s
Today
Tongs
Multiple Control
CENTRI-FI
Consoles
w/ iCAM &
DISPLAY
Slips/Spider
Mechanical
Control Line
Tong
Manipulation Arm
Elevator
Spider
Remote Tong
Elevator
VERSAFLOTM
Future
Equipment Package
Automated
iTONG Solution
Manually Operated
Remote Operated
Central Control
Full Automation
Copyright 2024 Expro®. All rights reserved.
3
More than 50 years of Technology Development and Know-How of TRS Elevates Expro Capabilities from the Standard Market Offerings
Non-marking
Pipe Handling
The industry's only true-non marking pipe handling system, eliminating tubing failures from accelerated corrosion
Control Line
Handling
Safely handles control lines reducing red zone entry and number of personnel needed
Large OD Pipe Handling
Delivers safe and efficient hands-free handling for conductor strings on land or offshore operations.
iCAM®
Utilizes machine learning to remove human subjectivity by giving the operator a recommended connection disposition
Safety is at the foundation of new development while leading the industry in complex well construction services
"4
Copyright 2024 Expro®. All rights reserved.
"
