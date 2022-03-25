Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Expro Group Holdings N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPRO   NL0010556684

EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.

(XPRO)
  Report
Expro N : Galea™ Wins New Technology Award at OTC Houston 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Expro (NYSE: XPRO), is honored to be recognized at the 2022 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston with a Spotlight on New Technology® Award for the Autonomous Well Intervention System - GaleaTM

This prestigious award highlights the latest and most innovative global technologies that are advancing and revolutionizing the future of the energy industry. Galea was selected based on its innovative autonomous technology and significant environmental, cost, and HSE impact beyond existing technologies.

Galea is the world's first fully autonomous well intervention system, to maximize production while reducing intervention costs, HSE risks, and the carbon footprint of operations.

The system replaces larger, conventional, and more labor-intensive wireline rig-ups for a range of routine slickline operations. Galea can be configured in a variety of operating modes ranging from fully autonomous to manual to suit a range of applications on and offshore.

Galea deploys a tool string into the well either at regular intervals or as defined by the well conditions in fully autonomous mode. The system performs a pre-programmed intervention sequence in semi-autonomous mode, initiated locally or remotely. When in manual mode, quick rig-up intervention compared to conventional operations is enabled.

The system also reduces the impact of operations on the environment around the well site. A small self-contained intervention package located at the well site all year-round eliminates the need for repetitive environmentally disruptive wireline unit or truck operations required for traditional approaches.

Galea has several fail-safe features to ensure containment and elimination of potential wire-breaks during interventions.

Expro's Well Intervention and Integrity Vice President Max Tseplic said:

"At Expro, we are very focused on the well optimization and integrity challenges faced by our customers. We have developed Galea, an intelligent autonomous well intervention system, to maximize production, while reducing operational overheads and provide a positive impact to the environment.

"Following successful field trials, Galea is now available to our customers as a solution to a wide range of well intervention applications.

"This prestigious award from our industry recognizes not only one technology, but also Expro's wider commitment to delivering cost-effective, innovative technologies and solutions, and what we consider to be best-in-class safety and service quality performance, as part of creating a more sustainable business and a lower carbon future."

Expro's North and Latin America Region Vice President Toby Pitre added:

"Enhancing our technology development remains a key focus for Expro. With a wide breadth of capabilities and expertise across the entire well lifecycle, we are fully focused on meeting changing industry demands.

"Galea is the latest addition to our balanced portfolio of world-class services and future-facing technologies that we will presenting at OTC Houston.

"As we see the return of global travel and in person events, OTC Houston 2022 will be an excellent opportunity for us to meet with customers and showcase our exciting new developments."

Expro's new future facing technologies and presentations will be available at OTC Houston 2022, from 2 - 5 May, 2022 - booth #2626.

Watch how Galea works here

Disclaimer

Expro Group Holdings NV published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
