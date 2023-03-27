Expro N : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 24, 2023

Expro Group Holdings N.V.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 24, 2023, Expro Overseas Inc., a subsidiary of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (the "Company"), entered into a service contract with Alistair Geddes effective March 31, 2023 (the "Contract") in connection with his relocation to the Company's offices in Dubai for an initial period of two years, which can be extended by mutual agreement.

The Contract provides for, among other things, (i) an annual base salary of $529,200, plus a monthly goods and services allowance of $3,969.00, and a monthly hardship allowance of $2,205 (or 5% of base salary), (ii) a relocation payment of $10,000 at the start of his assignment and again on repatriation at the end of his assignment, (iii) an annual housing payment to be paid directly to his landlord of AED 480,000 and a monthly utilities allowance of $598.00, (iv) a monthly transportation allowance of $1,497.67, (v) participation in the Company's Executive Retention and Severance Plan and Executive Change-in-Control Severance Plan, (vi) payment of one aircraft flight per year for each of Mr. Geddes and his dependents on annual leave from Dubai to Aberdeen, (vii) an additional monthly payment equal to 20% of base salary in lieu of pension scheme contributions, and (viii) standard restrictive covenants, including confidentiality, intellectual property assignment, non-competition and non-solicitation covenants.

The foregoing descriptions of the Contract is qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of such arrangements, which are attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

