  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Expro Group Holdings N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPRO   NL0010556684

EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.

(XPRO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-24 pm EST
18.00 USD   -0.77%
04:07aExpro N : Wins contract with eni for critical lng pre-treatment plant in congo
PU
01/24Expro N : Company Overview January 2023
PU
01/18Expro N : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Expro N : WINS CONTRACT WITH ENI FOR CRITICAL LNG PRE-TREATMENT PLANT IN CONGO

01/25/2023 | 04:07am EST
10-year contract will allow incremental gas production for low carbon electricity generation

HOUSTON - January 25 2023 Energy services provider, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) (the "Company" or "Expro"), has announced a long-term Production Solutions contract with Eni Congo S.A. a subsidiary of multinational energy company Eni S.p.A. ("Eni") for a liquified natural gas (LNG) pre-treatment facility in Congo.

As initially discussed on the company's third quarter earnings conference call on November 3, 2022, the 10-year contract is expected to generate more than $300 million of revenue for Expro.

Expro will design, construct, operate and maintain a fast-track onshore LNG pre-treatment facility (OPT), part of the Marine XII development offshore Congo. The facility will be built near to the Litchendjili gas plant - which supplies gas to the adjacent Centrale Electrique du Congo (CEC) Pointe-Noire Power Plant - and will enable the production of LNG to significantly increase from the West Africa area.

The facility is designed to allow incremental gas production for low carbon electricity generation. It will link to Eni Congo's offshore floating LNG (FLNG) operations, supporting both the local energy market and increased global demands for LNG to support secure energy supplies.

The OPT facility is designed to process approximately 80 million cubic feet of gas a day.

Expro was selected for this turnkey contract to lease, operate and maintain this facility because of its successful record and technical expertise in delivering fast-track modular production facilities on a global basis, and in West Africa in particular.

Colin Mackenzie, Expro's Regional Vice President for Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, said:

"We are delighted to be able to extend our long-standing partnership with Eni and our activity in West Africa through securing this highly prestigious contract. Our expertise in designing, engineering, delivering, building, operating, and maintaining modular production plants on a fast-track basis is a recognized market differentiator and will further strengthen our presence in the region.

"Expro's experience and capabilities in empowering operators to quickly access reserves can play a critical role in supporting Africa's significant and growing LNG industry, providing opportunities to support secure energy supplies."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Expro Group Holdings NV published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 09:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 102 M 1 359 M 1 359 M
Net income 2022 -9,50 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -81,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 587 M 1 957 M 1 957 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.
Expro Group Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 18,00 $
Average target price 19,40 $
Spread / Average Target 7,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Jardon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Quinn P. Fanning Chief Financial Officer
Michael C. Kearney Chairman
Steve Russell Chief Technology Officer
Geddes George Sinclair Alistair Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.-0.72%1 957
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED3.76%78 767
HALLIBURTON COMPANY1.25%36 177
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY3.59%30 331
NOV INC.12.02%9 192
TECHNIPFMC PLC8.12%5 884