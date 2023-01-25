Expro N : WINS CONTRACT WITH ENI FOR CRITICAL LNG PRE-TREATMENT PLANT IN CONGO

10-year contract will allow incremental gas production for low carbon electricity generation

HOUSTON - January 25 2023 Energy services provider, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) (the "Company" or "Expro"), has announced a long-term Production Solutions contract with Eni Congo S.A. a subsidiary of multinational energy company Eni S.p.A. ("Eni") for a liquified natural gas (LNG) pre-treatment facility in Congo.

As initially discussed on the company's third quarter earnings conference call on November 3, 2022, the 10-year contract is expected to generate more than $300 million of revenue for Expro.

Expro will design, construct, operate and maintain a fast-track onshore LNG pre-treatment facility (OPT), part of the Marine XII development offshore Congo. The facility will be built near to the Litchendjili gas plant - which supplies gas to the adjacent Centrale Electrique du Congo (CEC) Pointe-Noire Power Plant - and will enable the production of LNG to significantly increase from the West Africa area.

The facility is designed to allow incremental gas production for low carbon electricity generation. It will link to Eni Congo's offshore floating LNG (FLNG) operations, supporting both the local energy market and increased global demands for LNG to support secure energy supplies.

The OPT facility is designed to process approximately 80 million cubic feet of gas a day.

Expro was selected for this turnkey contract to lease, operate and maintain this facility because of its successful record and technical expertise in delivering fast-track modular production facilities on a global basis, and in West Africa in particular.

Colin Mackenzie, Expro's Regional Vice President for Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, said:

"We are delighted to be able to extend our long-standing partnership with Eni and our activity in West Africa through securing this highly prestigious contract. Our expertise in designing, engineering, delivering, building, operating, and maintaining modular production plants on a fast-track basis is a recognized market differentiator and will further strengthen our presence in the region.

"Expro's experience and capabilities in empowering operators to quickly access reserves can play a critical role in supporting Africa's significant and growing LNG industry, providing opportunities to support secure energy supplies."