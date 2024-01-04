Expro Group Holdings N.V. is a provider of energy services. The Company provides services and solutions to exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries. Its segments include North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East and North Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The Companyâs products and services include well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity. The well construction products and services support customersâ new wellbore drilling, wellbore completion and recompletion, and wellbore plug and abandonment requirements. The well flow management services provide comprehensive well flow management systems for the safe production, measurement, and sampling of hydrocarbons. It, through PRT Offshore, provides a complete Hook-to-Hanger solution enabling comprehensive well completions, interventions and decommissioning services from surface to subsea.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment