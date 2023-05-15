Exro Announces C$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO), (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean-technology company that develops new generation power-control electronics that expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of Canadian underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 13,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$2.25 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Company of C$30,375,000 (the "Offering").

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 2,025,000 Common Shares (the "Over-Allotment Option Common Shares" and together with the Common Shares, the "Offered Securities") to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes at a price of $2.25 per Over-Allotment Option Common Share for additional gross proceeds of up to C$4,556,250 (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to meet the capital expenditure and working capital obligations associated with certain strategic partnership and collaboration agreements, and for general working capital purposes.

The Common Shares will be issued by way of a prospectus supplement that will be filed in all provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, under the Company's base shelf prospectus dated May 8, 2023. The Common Shares may also be sold in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and other jurisdictions outside of Canada provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about May 23, 2023, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities.

The securities offered in the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Exro Technologies Inc. is a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries. The company's innovative technologies serve to bridge the performance-cost gap in e-mobility (Coil DriverTM) and stationary energy storage (Cell DriverTM), and act to accelerate adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less – minimum energy for maximum results.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2022 Annual Information Form (available at www.sedar.com ) and elsewhere in filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In the event the Offering is not completed, the Company may need to source alternative forms of financing that may lead to delays in fulling its commitments under certain strategic partnership and collaboration agreements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, including the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

