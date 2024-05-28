LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Exscientia p.l.c. ("Exscientia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EXAI).

Class Period: March 23, 2022 – February 12, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 25, 2024

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendant Hopkins had engaged in improper relationships with employees that were inconsistent with the Company's standards and values; (2) Defendant Nicholson had prior knowledge of Defendant Hopkins's relationships and had improperly addressed Hopkins's misconduct without consulting the Board; (3) the Company's maintenance and enforcement of its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics was inadequate to safeguard against the foregoing conduct; (4) the foregoing failures subjected the Company to a heightened risk of disruptive leadership transitions and/or reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

