  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Exscientia plc
  News
  7. Summary
    EXAI   US30223G1022

EXSCIENTIA PLC

(EXAI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:01 pm EDT
12.78 USD   -5.40%
04/05EXSCIENTIA : Michael Krams, M.D., Joins Exscientia as Chief Quantitative Medicine Officer - Form 6-K
PU
04/05Michael Krams, M.D., Joins Exscientia as Chief Quantitative Medicine Officer
BU
04/05Exscientia plc Appoints Michael Krams as Chief Quantitative Medicine Officer
CI
Exscientia Presents Three Posters Demonstrating Potential of Precision Medicine Platform in Drug Discovery at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022

04/08/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today shared details of its participation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 8-13 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Exscientia scientists will present new research in three poster presentations.

“We are looking forward to meeting with some of the world’s leading cancer clinicians and researchers at this year’s AACR meeting, as we continue to build our human tissue precision medicine platform and expand the areas we are exploring to include additional indications such as breast and ovarian cancers,” said Nikolaus Krall, Exscientia’s VP of Precision Medicine. “In addition, we will share data highlighting our translational research capabilities and AI-driven drug discovery platform and the potential to redefine cancer drug discovery. We believe these studies continue to validate our novel approaches as we seek to improve clinical and patient outcomes by efficiently identifying the most promising therapeutic assets.”

Exscientia will have a booth (#2016) where attendees can meet the team and learn more about the company’s AI-driven precision oncology platform, broad pipeline, and newly launched collaboration with the University of Oxford, Xcellomics™, to help accelerate early-stage drug discovery.

Poster presentations:

Poster Title: Enriching for adenosine antagonist patient responses through deep learning
Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions
Abstract Number: #4150
Date/Time: Wednesday, April 13 / 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM CT

Poster Title: AI-driven discovery and profiling of GTAEXS-617, a selective and highly potent inhibitor of CDK7
Session Title: Emerging New Anticancer Agents
Abstract Number: #3930
Date/Time: Wednesday, April 13 / 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM CT

Poster Title: Deep Learning Supported Analysis of Primary Samples Identifies ALK Pathway as a Novel Sensitivity in Ovarian Cancer
Session Title: New Technologies for Drug Discovery
Abstract Number: #1893
Date/Time: Monday, April 11 / 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM CT

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our pipeline demonstrates our ability to rapidly translate scientific concepts into precision-designed therapeutic candidates, with more than 30 projects underway. By designing better drugs, faster, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

Exscientia is headquartered in Oxford (England, U.K.), with offices in Vienna (Austria), Dundee (Scotland, U.K.), Boston (Mass., U.S.), Miami (Fla., U.S.), Cambridge (England, U.K.), and Osaka (Japan).

Visit us at https://www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter @exscientiaAI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with regard to Exscientia’s expectations with respect to the progress of development of candidate molecules, timing and progress of, and data reported from, preclinical studies and clinical trials of Exscientia’s product candidates, and Exscientia’s expectations regarding its precision medicine platform and AI-driven drug discovery platform. Words such as “anticipates,” "believes," “expects,” "intends," "projects," "anticipates," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the uncertainties inherent in predicting future results and conditions, including the scope, progress and expansion of Exscientia’s product development efforts; the initiation, scope and progress of Exscientia’s and its partners’ clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments; and those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercialising product candidates that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such product candidates. Exscientia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29,5 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
Net income 2022 -55,7 M -72,7 M -72,7 M
Net cash 2022 571 M 745 M 745 M
P/E ratio 2022 -25,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 352 M 1 766 M 1 766 M
EV / Sales 2022 26,5x
EV / Sales 2023 22,0x
Nbr of Employees 285
Free-Float 49,9%
