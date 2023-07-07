Exscientia PLC is a United Kingdom-based intelligence-driven (AI) precision medicine company. The Company is focused on discovering, designing and developing the possible drugs. The Company has developed the functional precision oncology platform to guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Its internal pipeline is focused on leveraging its precision medicine platform in oncology, while its partnered pipeline broadens its approach to other therapeutic areas. Its patient-first AI includes Precision Target, Precision Design, Precision Experiment, Precision Medicine, Presentations and Publications. Its Precision Target combines genetic data and global literature in machine learning models to anticipate and confirm disease-target associations. Its advanced biophysical and x-ray techniques provide the ideal experimental underpinnings for AI-design.