Encoding and
Automating
Drug Discovery
Garry Pairaudeau, CTO
May 2023
The drug discovery process today
Target selection
Hit to lead
Preclinical
Analysing biological
Selecting promising
development
pathways and
thereby identifying
hits and optimising
In vitro, in vivo and
"druggable" targets
them further
animal testing
Pre-discovery
1 year
1.5 years
2 years
1 year
8 years
Hit discovery
Lead optimisation
Clinical trials
Screening millions of library
Further directed
3 phases with successively
compounds, as many and as
optimisation to generate
larger numbers of patients
diverse as possible, to
viable drug candidates
uncover novel activities
*Time frame taken from: Mohs RC, Greig NH. Drug discovery and development: Role of basic biological research. Alzheimers Dement (N Y). 2017
2
Reasons drug discovery is hard
Chemical space is very,
Data are
Multi-dimensional
very big
incomplete
optimisation
•
Estimated 1060 drug-like
•
Sparse, complex and
• Parallel vs sequential
small molecules
heterogenous
optimisation
•
Brute force essentially
compound-target
matrix
pointless
•
Data gathering slow
and expensive
3
Embracing uncertainty - find the right place to dig
Active learning: Explore first then exploit
Maximise learning with the resources available
4
Drug discovery is a learning problem
Knowledge
Time/Cost/Resources
Two critical questions:
- How fast am I learning?
- How do I make the most of the information available to me?
5
