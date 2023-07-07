Encoding and

Automating

Drug Discovery

Garry Pairaudeau, CTO

May 2023

The drug discovery process today

Target selection

Hit to lead

Preclinical

Analysing biological

Selecting promising

development

pathways and

thereby identifying

hits and optimising

In vitro, in vivo and

"druggable" targets

them further

animal testing

Pre-discovery

1 year

1.5 years

2 years

1 year

8 years

Hit discovery

Lead optimisation

Clinical trials

Screening millions of library

Further directed

3 phases with successively

compounds, as many and as

optimisation to generate

larger numbers of patients

diverse as possible, to

viable drug candidates

uncover novel activities

Reasons drug discovery is hard

Chemical space is very,

Data are

Multi-dimensional

very big

incomplete

optimisation

Estimated 1060 drug-like

Sparse, complex and

Parallel vs sequential

small molecules

heterogenous

optimisation

Brute force essentially

compound-target

matrix

pointless

Data gathering slow

and expensive

Embracing uncertainty - find the right place to dig

Active learning: Explore first then exploit

Maximise learning with the resources available

Drug discovery is a learning problem

Knowledge

Time/Cost/Resources

Two critical questions:

  • How fast am I learning?
  • How do I make the most of the information available to me?

