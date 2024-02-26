Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Exscientia plc (“Exscientia” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EXAI). Investors who purchased Exscientia securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EXAI.

On February 13, 2024, Exscientia issued a press release “announc[ing] that its Board of Directors (the ‘Board’) has decided to terminate the employment of Andrew Hopkins as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Principal Executive Officer, and to remove Dr. Hopkins from his role as an Executive Director of the Board, in each case for cause and effective immediately. The Board’s decision was taken following an investigation which found that Dr. Hopkins had engaged in relationships with two employees that the Board determined were inappropriate and inconsistent with the Company’s standards and values.” On this news, Exscientia’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 13, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Exscientia securities, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

