Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exscientia plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXAI   US30223G1022

EXSCIENTIA PLC

(EXAI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
9.450 USD   +6.90%
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Exscientia plc Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, May-10-2022 05:20 PM
CI
05/03Exscientia to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
BU
04/22EXSCIENTIA : Notice of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exscientia to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 25, 2022

05/18/2022 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company to host conference call and webcast on May 26, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. ET

Exscientia (Nasdaq: EXAI), an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 after U.S. market close. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 26, 2022, to provide an overview of the company’s precision medicine platform.

A webcast of the live call can be accessed by visiting the “Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website at investors.exscientia.ai. Alternatively, the live conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (888) 330 3292 (U.S.), +44 203 433 3846 (U.K.), +1 (646) 960 0857 (International) and entering the conference ID: 8333895. A replay will be available for 90 days under "Events and Presentations” in the “Investors and Media” section of the Exscientia website.

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our pipeline demonstrates our ability to rapidly translate scientific concepts into precision-designed therapeutic candidates, with more than 30 projects underway. By designing better drugs, faster, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

Exscientia is headquartered in Oxford (England, U.K.), with offices in Vienna (Austria), Dundee (Scotland, U.K.), Boston (Mass., U.S.), Miami (Fla., U.S.), Cambridge (England, U.K.), and Osaka (Japan).

Visit us at https://www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter @exscientiaAI.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EXSCIENTIA PLC
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Exscientia plc Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, May-10..
CI
05/03Exscientia to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
BU
04/22EXSCIENTIA : Notice of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
04/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts Exscientia's Price Target to $21 from $20, Keeps Equalweight Rat..
MT
04/08Exscientia Presents Three Posters Demonstrating Potential of Precision Medicine Platfor..
BU
04/05EXSCIENTIA : Michael Krams, M.D., Joins Exscientia as Chief Quantitative Medicine Officer ..
PU
04/05Michael Krams, M.D., Joins Exscientia as Chief Quantitative Medicine Officer
BU
04/05Exscientia plc Appoints Michael Krams as Chief Quantitative Medicine Officer
CI
03/30Certain Options of Exscientia plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2..
CI
03/30Certain Ordinary Shares of Exscientia plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXSCIENTIA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 39,6 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
Net income 2022 -54,9 M -68,5 M -68,5 M
Net cash 2022 606 M 756 M 756 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 920 M 1 148 M 1 148 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,92x
EV / Sales 2023 9,24x
Nbr of Employees 285
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart EXSCIENTIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Exscientia plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXSCIENTIA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 757,88 GBX
Average target price 1 979,63 GBX
Spread / Average Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Lee Hopkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ben R. Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Nicholson Chairman
David Hallett Chief Operating Officer & Head-Drug Discovery
Garry Pairaudeau Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXSCIENTIA PLC-52.18%1 148
MODERNA, INC.-43.98%56 593
LONZA GROUP AG-27.42%41 313
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.74%39 122
SEAGEN INC.-5.21%26 976
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-32.47%17 002