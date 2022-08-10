Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Exscientia plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXAI   US30223G1022

EXSCIENTIA PLC

(EXAI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
11.32 USD   -2.25%
08:05aExscientia to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 17, 2022
BU
06/14TRANSCRIPT : Exscientia plc Presents at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-14-2022 09:20 AM
CI
06/14Exscientia Reports Topline Data From EXS-21546 Phase 1a Study Demonstrating Targeted A2A Receptor Signaling Inhibition in Healthy Volunteers
BU
Summary 
Summary

Exscientia to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 17, 2022

08/10/2022 | 08:05am EDT
Company to host conference call and webcast on August 18, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. ET

Exscientia (Nasdaq: EXAI), an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner, will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 after U.S. market close. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to provide an overview of the Company’s pipeline and corporate strategy.

A webcast of the live call can be accessed by visiting the “Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website at investors.exscientia.ai. Alternatively, the live conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (888) 330 3292 (U.S.), +44 203 433 3846 (U.K.), +1 (646) 960 0857 (International) and entering the conference ID: 8333895. A replay will be available for 90 days under "Events and Presentations” in the “Investors and Media” section of the Exscientia website.

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our pipeline demonstrates our ability to rapidly translate scientific concepts into precision-designed therapeutic candidates, with more than 30 projects underway. By designing better drugs, faster, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

Exscientia is headquartered in Oxford (England, U.K.), with offices in Vienna (Austria), Dundee (Scotland, U.K.), Boston (Mass., U.S.), Miami (Fla., U.S.), Cambridge (England, U.K.), and Osaka (Japan).

Visit us at https://www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter @exscientiaAI.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 75,2 M 90,9 M 90,9 M
Net income 2022 -54,9 M -66,4 M -66,4 M
Net cash 2022 586 M 709 M 709 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 137 M 1 375 M 1 375 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,33x
EV / Sales 2023 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 285
Free-Float 41,8%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Lee Hopkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ben R. Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
C. David Nicholson Chairman
David Hallett Chief Operating Officer & Head-Drug Discovery
Garry Pairaudeau Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXSCIENTIA PLC-42.71%1 375
MODERNA, INC.-32.62%66 950
LONZA GROUP AG-26.76%43 416
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-17.56%43 382
SEAGEN INC.13.58%32 387
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.31.72%26 810