EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.

EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.

(STAY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extended Stay America : STAY Launches Extended Stay America Premier Suites

03/03/2021 | 03:48pm EST
According to our guests, Extended Stay America is the extended stay hotel leader with a reputation for…

  • being affordable and providing a good value

  • offering additional savings for weekly and monthly stays​

  • giving the best without having to pay for all of the rest

  • being the largest hotel company that focuses solely on extended stay travel

  • having down-to-earth people who genuinely care about their guest's satisfaction​

  • designing guest rooms to be practical and efficient

That's why we're launching Extended Stay America Premier Suites

Extended Stay America has earned industry-leading awareness and equity over the years for providing long-stay travelers what matters most.

Premier Suites will build on this strength to attract higher-rated extended stay guests and command a higher rate premium.

Initially comprised of more than 30 hotels which are newly constructed or have recently undergone a substantial renovation, the new brand will require minimal capital investment upfront - largely signage and distribution channel changes to reflect the new brand name.

Going forward, all company-owned new construction hotels will be included in Premier Suites. We will also evaluate other hotels in the portfolio that may be a fit for future conversion.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Extended Stay America Inc. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 20:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 125 M - -
Net income 2021 -15,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 212 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -191x
Yield 2021 3,81%
Capitalization 2 914 M 2 914 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,56x
EV / Sales 2022 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Extended Stay America, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,80 $
Last Close Price 16,41 $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruce N. Haase President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Clarkson Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Gerard Geoga Chairman
Nancy K. Templeton Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard F. Wallman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.10.80%2 914
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED27.25%18 495
WHITBREAD PLC9.87%9 549
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.11.48%6 633
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.6.65%5 906
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.65%5 856
