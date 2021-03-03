Extended Stay America : STAY Launches Extended Stay America Premier Suites

According to our guests, Extended Stay America is the extended stay hotel leader with a reputation for…
• being affordable and providing a good value
• offering additional savings for weekly and monthly stays
• giving the best without having to pay for all of the rest
• being the largest hotel company that focuses solely on extended stay travel
• having down-to-earth people who genuinely care about their guest's satisfaction
• designing guest rooms to be practical and efficient
That's why we're launching Extended Stay America Premier Suites
Extended Stay America has earned industry-leading awareness and equity over the years for providing long-stay travelers what matters most.
Premier Suites will build on this strength to attract higher-rated extended stay guests and command a higher rate premium.
Initially comprised of more than 30 hotels which are newly constructed or have recently undergone a substantial renovation, the new brand will require minimal capital investment upfront - largely signage and distribution channel changes to reflect the new brand name.
Going forward, all company-owned new construction hotels will be included in Premier Suites. We will also evaluate other hotels in the portfolio that may be a fit for future conversion.
