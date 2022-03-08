Celebrating International Women's Day: Meet Natasha, Senior Director, Corporate Quality and Risk, Head of COVID-19 Command Centre

Natasha came to Extendicare from the hospital sector, where she most recently led quality and risk. She brought that expertise to her new role, involving leadership, infection prevention and control, quality improvement, risk management, and clinical education, and that includes leading the COVID-19 Command Centre.

"There is so much work to be done in seniors' care, across the country" she said. "There's a role for everyone." At Extendicare, Natasha welcomes the opportunity for innovation and creativity to address the challenges facing the whole sector. "COVID removed some old obstacles for us in health care, such as adoption of virtual care, and virtual visits. There's an appetite at Extendicare to look at change across the system to improve senior's care. There are a lot of great opportunities for us to raise the bar on improving quality of life for the people we serve."

"It's easy to get up in the morning when you work here," she said. "Everything we do improves a life. I think that great things are possible."