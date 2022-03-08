Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Extendicare Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXE   CA30224T8639

EXTENDICARE INC.

(EXE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celebrating International Women's Day: Meet Tatjana, Unit Coordinator at Extendicare Oakview Place

03/08/2022 | 12:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tweet

Following the footsteps of her mother and grandmother into nursing has led Tatjana to her current role helping to oversee resident care at Extendicare Oakview Place in Winnipeg, MB. However, Tatjana's path hasn't always been direct or easy. A native of Kazakhstan, Tatjana first earned a degree in engineering before switching gears to medicine. She worked as a Registered Nurse (RN) at a hospital in Germany, where she grew up, before relocating to Canada with her husband more than 13 years ago. She began to work at Oakview as a Licenced Practical Nurse and spent four years completing additional studies to earn her qualifications as an RN in Manitoba.

Today, Tatjana oversees a large team who provide care to approximately 100 residents on the second floor at Oakview. She enjoys making a positive difference in the lives of residents and their families. "I finally found what I liked in long-term care," she says. "When you see staff and residents smiling and family members are happy, I find that very rewarding. You're building relationships with them."

Disclaimer

Extendicare Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 05:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EXTENDICARE INC.
12:11aCELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DA : Meet Tatjana, Unit Coordinator at Extendicare Oakvi..
PU
03/01EXTENDICARE : Deepening our Commitment to Long-Term Care in Canada| Leading Change for Str..
PU
03/01Extendicare to Buy 15% Interest in 24 Care Homes From Revera, to Form Redevelopment JV ..
MT
03/01Extendicare Announces Agreements to Acquire a 15% Managed Interest in 24 Long-Term Care..
AQ
02/28MARKING BLACK HISTORY MONTH AT EXTEN : Meet Mr. S. Williams, a resident at Extendicare Sca..
PU
02/25EXTENDICARE : Leadership in action | how one registered nurse is spearheading clinical exc..
PU
02/25TRANSCRIPT : Extendicare Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
CI
02/25EXTENDICARE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/24Extendicare Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/24Extendicare Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 209 M 947 M 947 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,36%
Capitalization 676 M 530 M 530 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart EXTENDICARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Extendicare Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXTENDICARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,55 CAD
Average target price 8,35 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Managers and Directors
Michael R. Guerriere President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David E. Bacon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan D. Torrie Non-Executive Chairman
Katie LeMoyne Vice President-Information Technology
Sandra L. Hanington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXTENDICARE INC.4.25%534
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION1.36%138 063
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.1.13%80 578
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-15.10%25 138
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.14.43%19 885
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-6.34%17 141