    EXE   CA30224T8639

EXTENDICARE INC.

(EXE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/18 11:36:53 am EDT
7.920 CAD    0.00%
11:14aEXTENDICARE : Announces April 2022 Dividend of $0.04 per Share
PU
08:01aExtendicare Announces April 2022 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share
GL
04/14ONTARIO, CANADA : Mandatory Vaccination Policy Upheld Despite Government's Reduction Of COVID-19 Restrictions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extendicare : Announces April 2022 Dividend of $0.04 per Share

04/18/2022 | 11:14am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Extendicare Announces April 2022 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, April 18, 2022 - Extendicare Inc. ("Extendicare" or the "Company") (TSX: EXE) announced that it has declared a cash dividend of C$0.04 per common share of the Company (the "Common Share") for the month of April 2022, which is payable on May 16, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 29, 2022. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Extendicare

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, Esprit Lifestyle, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population. We operate or provide contract services to a network of 119 long-term care homes and retirement communities (69 owned/50 contract services), provide approximately 9.2 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 93,200 senior residents across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs more than 20,000 qualified, highly trained and dedicated individuals who are passionate about providing high-quality care and services to help people live better.

Forward-looking Statements

Information provided by Extendicare from time to time, including this release, contains or may contain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, economic performance or expectations with respect to Extendicare and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, statements regarding its business operations, business strategy, growth strategy, results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "objective", "plan", "project", "will" or other similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements the Company's current expectations regarding future results, performance or achievements and are based upon information currently available to the Company and on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Extendicare's forward-looking statements. Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Extendicare with the securities regulatory authorities, available atwww.sedar.comand on Extendicare's website at www.extendicare.com.

Extendicare contact:

Jillian E. Fountain

Vice President, Investor Relations Phone: (905) 470-5534

Email:jfountain@extendicare.com www.extendicare.com

Disclaimer

Extendicare Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 15:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
