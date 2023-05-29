Advanced search
    EXE   CA30224T8639

EXTENDICARE INC.

(EXE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-29 pm EDT
7.110 CAD   -0.28%
Extendicare Announces Voting Results for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/29/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
MARKHAM, Ontario, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 29, 2023 (the “Meeting”), which included the election as directors of the Company of all of the nominees listed in its management information and proxy circular dated April 17, 2023 (the “Information Circular”). The voting results for each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

The total number of common shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 30,681,858, representing 36.14% of the Company’s outstanding common shares.

1. Election of Directors

On a vote by show of hands, the election of the following nine nominees as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company, or until their respective successors are elected or appointed, was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

NomineeVotes For%Votes Against%
Norma Beauchamp27,750,56491.692,515,4588.31
Dr. Michael Guerriere30,010,72899.16255,2940.84
Sandra L. Hanington30,003,81699.13262,2060.87
Alan R. Hibben29,600,51397.80665,5092.20
Brent Houlden29,972,46699.03293,5560.97
Donna E. Kingelin29,988,46699.08277,5560.92
Samir Manji29,648,52697.96617,4962.04
Al Mawani29,590,24997.77675,7732.23
Alan D. Torrie29,330,79896.91935,2243.09

2. Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company at such remuneration as shall be fixed by the board of directors of the Company was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Votes For%Votes Withheld%
29,104,80394.861,577,0555.14

3. Approach to Executive Compensation

On a vote by show of hands, a non-binding advisory resolution to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company’s Information Circular was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Votes For%Votes Against%
29,324,72796.89941,2953.11

About Extendicare

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population. We operate or provide contract services to a network of 103 long-term care homes and retirement communities (53 owned/50 contract services), provide approximately 9.3 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 111,800 beds across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs approximately 18,000 qualified, highly trained and dedicated individuals who are passionate about providing high quality care and services to help people live better.

Forward-looking Statements

Information provided by Extendicare from time to time, including this release, contains or may contain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, economic performance or expectations with respect to Extendicare and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, statements regarding its business operations, business strategy, growth strategy, results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “objective”, “plan”, “project”, “will”, “may”, “should” or other similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future results, performance or achievements and are based upon information currently available to the Company and on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Extendicare’s forward-looking statements. Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Extendicare with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com and on Extendicare’s website at www.extendicare.com.

Extendicare contact:

Jillian E. Fountain
Vice President, Investor Relations
T: (905) 470-5534
E: jfountain@extendicare.com
www.extendicare.com


