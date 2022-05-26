Log in
    EXE   CA30224T8639

EXTENDICARE INC.

(EXE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/26 03:09:18 pm EDT
7.190 CAD   +0.70%
02:35pExtendicare Announces Voting Results from the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
GL
05/17Extendicare Completes Sale of Esprit Retirement Communities
MT
05/17Extendicare Completes Sale of Esprit Retirement Communities
GL
Extendicare Announces Voting Results from the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

05/26/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
MARKHAM, Ontario, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2022 (the “Meeting”), which included the election as directors of the Company of all of the nominees listed in its management information and proxy circular dated April 14, 2022 (the “Information Circular”). The voting results for each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

The total number of common shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 36,605,034, representing 40.87% of the Company’s outstanding common shares.

1. Election of Directors 
On a vote by ballot, the election of the following nine nominees as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company, or until their respective successors are elected or appointed, was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
Norma Beauchamp32,609,54790.343,488,5499.66
Dr. Michael Guerriere35,790,71699.15307,3800.85
Sandra L. Hanington35,653,60398.77444,4931.23
Alan R. Hibben31,742,03287.934,356,06412.07
Brent Houlden35,769,92999.09328,1670.91
Donna E. Kingelin34,822,20096.471,275,8963.53
Samir Manji35,790,32199.15307,7750.85
Al Mawani34,784,70796.361,313,3893.64
Alan D. Torrie33,715,49093.402,382,6066.60

2. Appointment of Auditors 
On a vote by ballot, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company at such remuneration as shall be fixed by the board of directors of the Company was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Votes For%Votes Withheld%
35,456,24196.861,148,7933.14

3. Approval of all Unallocated Securities, Rights or Other Entitlements under Extendicare’s Long Term Incentive Plan 
On a vote by ballot, the ordinary resolution to approve all unallocated securities, rights or other entitlements under Extendicare’s Long Term Incentive Plan was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Votes For%Votes Against%
31,334,26786.804,763,82913.20

4. Approach to Executive Compensation  
On a vote by ballot, a non-binding advisory resolution to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company’s Information Circular was approved. The results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Votes For%Votes Against%
31,366,77986.894,731,31713.11

ABOUT EXTENDICARE

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population. We operate or provide contract services to a network of 108 long-term care homes and retirement communities (58 owned/50 contract services), provide approximately 9.2 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 98,800 senior residents across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs approximately 19,000 qualified, highly trained and dedicated individuals who are passionate about providing high quality care and services to help people live better.

For further information, contact:

Jillian Fountain
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (905) 470-5534
Email: jfountain@extendicare.com
Visit Extendicare’s Website at www.extendicare.com


