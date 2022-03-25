Extendicare : Globe and Mail Report on Business names Extendicare to annual Women Lead Here list

It is important we continue the conversation after International Women's Day to recognize the diverse women leading change for a stronger future at Extendicare.

Thanks to their determination, dedication and compassion, Extendicare has been named to the Globe and Mail 2022 Women Lead Here list https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/rob-magazine/article-gender-diversity-executives-canada-survey/, a select group of companies that exceed the benchmark for executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

This recognition highlights the critical role women play in leadership at every level of our organization as we pursue our mission to reimagine seniors care across Canada.

WATCH: Meet Six Women Leading Change for a Stronger Future

https://vimeo.com/692207714

Women make up the vast majority of the Extendicare team - 70 per cent of leadership positions and 87 per cent of our total team. From running our long-term care homes and providing home care services, to executive level roles and sitting at the board room table, women lead at every level of our organization to help people live better.

We are honoured to be included on the 2022 Women Who Lead list and recognized as a workplace where there is no ceiling to the professional growth or career advancement.

With the talent of the many incredible women leaders at every level at Extendicare, there is no ceiling on how far we can go to improve care for the people we serve.