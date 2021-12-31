Log in
Extendicare : Holiday spirit shines through a new, innovative partnership between Extendicare and The Ottawa Hospital

12/31/2021 | 01:07pm EST
Last summer, Extendicare and The Ottawa Hospital opened a 55-bed Transitional Care Unit (TCU) on the top floor of Extendicare's West End Villa for alternate level of care patients who have complex needs but no longer require acute-level hospital services.

"The unit is already generating significant benefits for everyone involved," says Dr. Matthew Morgan, Chief Medical Officer, at Extendicare. "The health system truly benefits from this innovative partnership because it frees up acute care beds for those who need them and, at the same time, by situating this this unit in our West End Villa long-term care home, we are able to provide a safe, comfortable environment for patients who otherwise would still be in hospital."

Residents in the TCU enjoy more independence and freedom than they would have had in an acute-care setting. This allows them to take part in recreational activities, spend more time with loved ones and socialize more easily with others.

In addition, the residents at West End Villa benefit from access to hospital clinical staff who provide extra care beyond what would normally be available in a traditional long-term care home.

"The Ottawa Hospital and Extendicare have a strong history of collaboration to support the health care needs of the Ottawa community, before and during the pandemic. This partnership has been a natural fit," says Suzanne Madore, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, at The Ottawa Hospital. "The Transitional Care Unit really is the missing link in care that we've been looking for."

This holiday season, while adhering to health, safety and ongoing infection prevention and control measures, team members from West End Villa and The Ottawa Hospital have planned several activities including a Candlelight Party on Christmas Eve, a Hot Cocoa Social, and Ugly Sweater Party.

Even with enhanced protections against Omicron, seniors and patients can enjoy this holiday season while participating in activities that would not have been possible last year.

"This holiday season is dramatically different last year, and we feel it's important to mark the occasion and celebrate the ability to gather safely with friends and family - something our communities will never again take for granted," said Clayton Donnelly, Administrator at West End Villa.

Extendicare Inc. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 18:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
