Extendicare Inc. is a provider of care and services for seniors across Canada. The Company operates under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. The Company's segments include Long-term Care, Home Health Care, Managed Services and Corporate. Its Long-term Care segment includes over 53 long-term care homes, which it owns and operates in Canada. Its Home Health Care segment operates through its subsidiary, ParaMed, which provides complex nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities. Its Managed Services segment includes its management, consulting and group purchasing divisions. Through the Extendicare Assist division, it provides management and consulting services to third parties, and through the SGP Purchasing Partner Network division, it offers purchasing contracts to other senior care providers for food, capital equipment, furnishings, cleaning and nursing supplies, and office products.