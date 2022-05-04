Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Exterran Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXTN   US30227H1068

EXTERRAN CORPORATION

(EXTN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/04 04:00:01 pm EDT
6.860 USD   +3.94%
05:36pEXTERRAN INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Merger of Exterran Corporation - EXTN
BU
05/03EXTERRAN CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/03Exterran Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EXTERRAN INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Merger of Exterran Corporation - EXTN

05/04/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kuznicki Law PLLC is investigating the proposed merger of Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) with Enerflex Ltd. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Exterran will receive only 1.021 shares of Enerflex for each share of Exterran that they own.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll free at 833-938-0905, via email (dk@kclasslaw.com), or visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/ma/nyse-extn/ to learn more.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company’s stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EXTERRAN CORPORATION
05:36pEXTERRAN INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Merger of Exterran Corporation..
BU
05/03EXTERRAN CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05/03Exterran Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/28SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CNR, MBII, VSAT, EXTN
PR
04/01SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds CCHWF, EMCF, NSEC, and EXTN Shareholders About Its O..
PR
03/22SHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HBP, WAVD, THCP, EXTN, CTXS
PR
03/21Enerflex Provides Update on Proposed Purchase of Exterran
MT
03/21ENERFLEX BRIEF : Announces Public Credit Rating and Provides Update on Acquisition of Exte..
MT
03/17Fitch Assigns First-Time Issuer Default Rating to Enerflex; Up 4.3%
MT
03/02EXTERRAN INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Exter..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXTERRAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 829 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 220 M 220 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart EXTERRAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exterran Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXTERRAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,60 $
Average target price 8,50 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Way President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Alan Barta CFO, Chief Accounting Office & Senior VP
Mark R. Sotir Executive Chairman
William M. Goodyear Lead Independent Director
John P. Ryan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXTERRAN CORPORATION121.48%220
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED30.58%56 750
HALLIBURTON COMPANY60.34%33 075
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY30.92%31 014
NOV INC.37.56%7 322
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-18.77%3 661