  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Exterran Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    EXTN   US30227H1068

EXTERRAN CORPORATION

(EXTN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:02 2022-07-13 am EDT
3.680 USD   -1.87%
06/24EXTERRAN CORPORATION(NYSE : EXTN) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
06/24EXTERRAN CORPORATION(NYSE : EXTN) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
05/03EXTERRAN CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exterran : Announces Contract Award with LLOG Exploration Company for their Salamanca Project

07/13/2022 | 09:54am EDT
HOUSTON, July 13, 2022 - Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) ("Exterran" or the "Company") today announced that it has been awarded a contract by LLOG Exploration Offshore, LLC, as Project Manager for Salamanca FPS Infra, LLC. Exterran Water Solutions will deploy its patented Revolift® CFU™ (Compact Flotation Unit) and Microbubble Flotation (MBF®) technology to support their Floating Production Unit ("FPU") in two offshore discoveries in the U.S Gulf of Mexico for their Salamanca Project.

"We are very pleased to announce this milestone project for Exterran Water Solutions' offshore business," said Roger George, President Exterran Water Solutions. "This venture embraces the use of new innovative solutions capable of achieving process efficiencies while promoting sustainable environmental stewardship in facility design and operations. Exterran's patented technology can also be adapted and used in various other offshore applications and scaled up to 1,000,000 BPD+ for larger on-shore applications, which further validates our position as a supplier of unparalleled total water management solutions."

About Exterran Corporation
Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) is a global systems and process company offering solutions in the oil, gas, water and power markets. We are a leader in natural gas processing and treatment and compression products and services, providing critical midstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in approximately 25 countries.

For more information, contact:
Blake Hancock, Vice President of Investor Relations, at 281-854-3043
Helen Rhymes, Director of Communications, at 281-836-7337
or visit www.exterran.com

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may include words such as "guidance," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Examples of forward-looking information in this release include, but are not limited to: Exterran's financial and operational strategies and ability to successfully effect those strategies; Exterran's expectations regarding future economic and market conditions; the expected impact of COVID-19 on Exterran's business; and Exterran's financial and operational outlook and guidance, and ability to fulfill that outlook and guidance;

These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside Exterran's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. As a result, any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. While Exterran believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. Among the factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: conditions in the oil and natural gas industry, including a sustained imbalance in the level of supply or demand for oil or natural gas or a sustained low price of oil or natural gas, which could depress or reduce the demand or pricing for Exterran's natural gas compression and oil and natural gas production and processing equipment and services; reduced profit margins or the loss of market share resulting from competition or the introduction of competing technologies by other companies; economic or political conditions in the countries in which Exterran does business, including civil developments such as uprisings, riots, terrorism, kidnappings, violence associated with drug cartels, legislative changes and the expropriation, confiscation or nationalization of property without fair compensation; risks associated with natural disasters, pandemics and other public health crisis, and other catastrophic events outside of Exterran's control, including the impact of, and the response to, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in currency exchange rates, including the risk of currency devaluations by foreign governments, and restrictions on currency repatriation; risks associated with cyber-based attacks or network security breaches; changes in international trade relationships, including the imposition of trade restrictions or tariffs relating to any materials or products (such as aluminum and steel) used in the operation of Exterran's business; risks associated with Exterran's operations, such as equipment defects and equipment malfunctions, environmental discharges; the risk that counterparties will not perform their obligations under their contracts with Exterran or other changes that could impact Exterran's ability to recover its fixed asset investment; the financial condition of Exterran's customers; Exterran's ability to timely and cost-effectively obtain components necessary to conduct its business; employment and workforce factors, including Exterran's ability to hire, train and retain key employees; Exterran's ability to implement its business and financial objectives, including: (i) winning profitable new business, (ii) timely and cost-effective execution of projects, (iii) enhancing or maintaining Exterran's asset utilization, particularly with respect to its fleet of compressors and other assets, (iv) integrating acquired businesses, (v) generating sufficient cash to satisfy Exterran's operating needs, existing capital commitments and other contractual cash obligations, including Exterran's debt obligations, and (vi) accessing the financial markets at an acceptable cost; Exterran's ability to accurately estimate its costs and time required under its fixed price contracts; liability related to the use of Exterran's products, solutions and services; changes in governmental safety, health, environmental or other regulations, which could require Exterran to make significant expenditures; and risks associated with Exterran's level of indebtedness, inflation and ability to fund its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Exterran's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website www.sec.gov. A discussion of these risks is expressly incorporated by reference into this release. Except as required by law, Exterran expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Exterran Corporation published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 13:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EXTERRAN CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 866 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 125 M 125 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 80,8%
Technical analysis trends EXTERRAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,75 $
Average target price 8,50 $
Spread / Average Target 127%
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Way President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Alan Barta CFO, Chief Accounting Office & Senior VP
Mark R. Sotir Executive Chairman
William M. Goodyear Lead Independent Director
John P. Ryan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXTERRAN CORPORATION25.84%125
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED11.42%46 263
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY17.21%27 066
HALLIBURTON COMPANY28.38%25 797
NOV INC.10.85%5 900
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-16.72%3 688