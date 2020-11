Exterran : Corporate Sustainability Report 2020

For 64 years, Exterran has evolved as an industry leader in full service, turnkey midstream infrastructure solutions. We supply a wide range of environmentally efficient natural gas processing and treating solutions, gas compression equipment, produced water treatment systems and onsite power generation. Our products and services allow our customers to move, treat, and enhance oil, natural gas and water and reduce their environmental footprint sustainably and safely.

The Exterran Corporation (EXTN) Sustainability report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Guidelines and reporting principles. An index of these guidelines is included at the end of this report.

Except where specifically stated, this report covers our environmental, social and governance performance for the 2019 calendar year.

Please email any questions about this report to sustainability@exterran.com.