Exterran Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
03/02/2021 | 06:30am EST
Operating Results In-Line with Expectations Booked $200 million Contract Operations Exterran Water Solutions Deal to Start the Year
HOUSTON, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) (“Exterran” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter financial results.
Andrew Way, Exterran’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Despite the challenges that 2020 presented, the Company finished the year on a high note, posting our highest quarterly EBITDA, as adjusted for the year during the fourth quarter. The year was largely spent focusing on execution of key projects we had in backlog that will help drive improved EBITDA, as adjusted and cash flow in the years to come. The Company continues to make progress in our transformation, with the formal closing of the sale of our U.S. Compression Fabrication business during the quarter, and now turning our focus to the energy transition and sustainability, where our products and services will meaningfully help our customers reduce flaring, emissions, and water consumption over the coming years.
“We have talked extensively about our Exterran Water Solutions (EWS) business over the past couple of years and its importance in our transition. I’m pleased to announce that the business was awarded its largest ever contract with a multi-year term in the first quarter of 2021. This is a significant win for the organization on multiple fronts, and is an important signal for the Company’s transition away from a traditional Oilfield Service company. With all of the headwinds everyone faced over the past twelve months, I want to say thank you to all of our employees whose hard work and commitment over the past year has truly helped us progress in our transition.”
Net loss from continuing operations was $33.9 million, or $1.03 per share, on revenue of $151.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This compares to net loss from continuing operations of $16.7 million, or $0.51 per share, on revenue of $169.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 and net loss from continuing operations of $61.7 million, or $1.89 per share, on revenue of $177.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss was $33.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to net loss of $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 and net loss of $79.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. EBITDA, as adjusted, was $38.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $35.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $42.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Loss before income taxes was $24.5 million as compared to loss before income taxes of $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 and loss before income taxes of $56.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $28.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared with $30.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $32.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Contract Operations Segment Contract operations revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $84.0 million, a 3% increase from third quarter 2020 revenue of $81.7 million and a 13% decrease from fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $96.5 million.
Contract operations adjusted gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $58.4 million, as compared to adjusted gross margin of $57.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $61.6 million in fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 69%, as compared with 70% in the third quarter of 2020 and 64% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Contract operations backlog at the end of 2020 was $1.1 billion, a 12% decrease when compared to the fourth quarter 2019.
Revenue and margins were largely unchanged sequentially.
Aftermarket Services Segment Aftermarket services revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $29.9 million, a 2% decrease from third quarter 2020 revenue of $30.4 million and a 19% decrease from fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $36.9 million.
Aftermarket services adjusted gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $5.5 million, a 24% decrease from third quarter 2020 adjusted gross margin of $7.3 million and a 39% decrease from fourth quarter 2019 adjusted gross margin of $9.1 million. Adjusted gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 18%, as compared with 24% in the third quarter of 2020 and 25% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Product Sales Segment Product sales revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $37.8 million, a 34% decrease from third quarter 2020 revenue of $57.4 million and a 15% decrease from fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $44.3 million.
Product sales adjusted gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $5.3 million, a 68% increase from third quarter 2020 adjusted gross margin of $3.1 million and a 48% increase from fourth quarter 2019 adjusted gross margin of $3.5 million. Adjusted gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 14% as compared with 5% in the third quarter of 2020 and 8% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The decline in revenue for product sales sequentially was due to timing of revenue recognition of projects in backlog as COVID-19 related impacts adjusted build schedules, along with the completion of projects in backlog. Margin increased due to the shift in product mix and improved productivity.
Product sales backlog was $465.3 million at December 31, 2020, as compared to $496.7 million at September 30, 2020 and $171.5 million at December 31, 2019. Product sales bookings for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $6.0 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 16%. This compares to bookings of $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 and bookings of $62.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
About Exterran Corporation Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) is a global systems and process company offering solutions in the oil, gas, water and power markets. We are a leader in natural gas processing and treatment and compression products and services, providing critical midstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in approximately 25 countries.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information Adjusted gross margin is defined as revenue less cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense). Total adjusted gross margin percentage is defined as adjusted gross margin divided by revenue. The Company evaluates the performance of its segments based on adjusted gross margin for each segment.
EBITDA, as adjusted, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding income (loss) from discontinued operations (net of tax), cumulative effect of accounting changes (net of tax), income taxes, interest expense (including debt extinguishment costs), depreciation and amortization expense, impairment charges, restructuring and other charges, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes recorded on intercompany obligations, expensed acquisition costs, gain on extinguishment of debt, and other items.
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and diluted adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share, non-GAAP measures, are defined as net income (loss) and earnings per share, excluding the impact of income (loss) from discontinued operations (net of tax), cumulative effect of accounting changes (net of tax), impairment charges (net of tax), restructuring and other charges (net of tax), gain on the extinguishment of debt, the effect of income tax adjustments that are outside of the Company’s anticipated effective tax rates and other items.
See tables below for additional information concerning non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information presented in this press release to the most directly comparable financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial information supplements should be read together with, and are not an alternative or substitute for, the Company’s financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial information is not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
EXTERRAN CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Contract operations
$
84,011
$
81,679
$
96,481
$
338,423
$
368,126
Aftermarket services
29,909
30,435
36,909
113,246
129,217
Product sales
37,779
57,397
44,301
161,392
298,668
151,699
169,511
177,691
613,061
796,011
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense):
Contract operations
25,628
24,548
34,880
105,382
128,163
Aftermarket services
24,379
23,135
27,793
87,715
95,607
Product sales
32,517
54,263
40,755
158,098
257,828
Selling, general and administrative
28,357
29,959
32,831
123,406
141,733
Depreciation and amortization
44,156
36,630
44,852
145,043
158,302
Impairments
9,953
1,695
43,678
11,648
52,567
Restructuring and other charges
—
238
(148
)
3,550
6,194
Interest expense
9,603
9,623
10,426
38,817
38,620
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(147
)
(780
)
—
(3,571
)
—
Other (income) expense, net
1,758
1,178
(791
)
589
(392
)
176,204
180,489
234,276
670,677
878,622
Loss before income taxes
(24,505
)
(10,978
)
(56,585
)
(57,616
)
(82,611
)
Provision for income taxes
9,433
5,745
5,081
28,403
25,290
Loss from continuing operations
(33,938
)
(16,723
)
(61,666
)
(86,019
)
(107,901
)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
561
(998
)
(18,171
)
(15,272
)
5,524
Net loss
$
(33,377
)
$
(17,721
)
$
(79,837
)
$
(101,291
)
$
(102,377
)
Basic and diluted net loss per common share:
Loss from continuing operations per common share
$
(1.03
)
$
(0.51
)
$
(1.89
)
$
(2.63
)
$
(3.15
)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share
0.01
(0.03
)
(0.55
)
(0.46
)
0.16
Net loss per common share
$
(1.02
)
$
(0.54
)
$
(2.44
)
$
(3.09
)
$
(2.99
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in net loss per common share:
Basic and diluted
32,832
32,806
32,714
32,750
34,283
________________________ During the fourth quarter of 2020, we completed the sale of our U.S. compression fabrication business and it is now reflected as discontinued operations in our financial statements for all periods presented.
EXTERRAN CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
40,318
$
16,683
Restricted cash
3,410
19
Accounts receivable, net
198,028
179,158
Inventory
109,837
119,358
Contract assets
32,642
36,997
Other current assets
19,810
22,003
Current assets associated with discontinued operations
25,325
61,705
Total current assets
429,370
435,923
Property, plant and equipment, net
733,222
824,194
Long-term contract assets
33,563
16,280
Operating lease right of use assets
25,428
26,227
Deferred income taxes
8,866
13,994
Intangible and other assets, net
71,436
77,644
Long-term assets associated with discontinued operations
1,606
23,742
Total assets
$
1,303,491
$
1,418,004
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable, trade
$
60,078
$
82,864
Accrued liabilities
94,404
92,641
Contract liabilities
100,123
66,695
Current operating lease liabilities
6,340
5,819
Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations
13,707
78,626
Total current liabilities
274,652
326,645
Long-term debt
562,325
443,587
Deferred income taxes
1,014
993
Long-term contract liabilities
80,499
156,262
Long-term operating lease liabilities
29,868
30,189
Other long-term liabilities
57,159
48,749
Long-term liabilities associated with discontinued operations
2,142
2,041
Total liabilities
1,007,659
1,008,466
Total stockholders’ equity
295,832
409,538
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,303,491
$
1,418,004
________________________ During the fourth quarter of 2020, we completed the sale of our U.S. compression fabrication business and it is now reflected as discontinued operations in our financial statements for all periods presented.
EXTERRAN CORPORATION
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Contract operations
$
84,011
$
81,679
$
96,481
$
338,423
$
368,126
Aftermarket services
29,909
30,435
36,909
113,246
129,217
Product sales
37,779
57,397
44,301
161,392
298,668
Total Revenue
$
151,699
$
169,511
$
177,691
$
613,061
$
796,011
Segment Adjusted Gross margin:
Contract operations
$
58,383
$
57,131
$
61,601
$
233,041
$
239,963
Aftermarket services
5,530
7,300
9,116
25,531
33,610
Product sales
5,262
3,134
3,546
3,294
40,840
Total Adjusted Gross margin:
$
69,175
$
67,565
$
74,263
$
261,866
$
314,413
Segment Adjusted Gross margin percentage:
Contract operations
69
%
70
%
64
%
69
%
65
%
Aftermarket services
18
%
24
%
25
%
23
%
26
%
Product sales
14
%
5
%
8
%
2
%
14
%
46
%
40
%
42
%
43
%
39
%
Selling, general and administrative
$
28,357
$
29,959
$
32,831
$
123,406
$
141,733
% of revenue
19
%
18
%
18
%
20
%
18
%
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
38,762
$
35,804
$
42,116
$
133,751
$
173,040
% of revenue
26
%
21
%
24
%
22
%
22
%
Capital expenditures
$
9,759
$
25,457
$
19,068
$
75,611
$
189,037
Revenue by Geographical Regions:
North America
$
12,977
$
13,364
$
14,283
$
44,671
$
110,096
Latin America
64,497
60,302
79,673
259,948
320,249
Middle East and Africa
48,315
69,682
70,005
226,083
319,866
Asia Pacific
25,910
26,163
13,730
82,359
45,800
Total revenues
$
151,699
$
169,511
$
177,691
$
613,061
$
796,011
As of
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Contract Operations Backlog:
Contract operations services
$
1,100,929
$
1,208,139
$
1,252,001
$
1,100,929
$
1,252,001
Product Sales Backlog:
Compression equipment
$
10,218
$
18,165
$
54,541
$
10,218
$
54,541
Processing and treating equipment
425,292
447,109
69,912
425,292
69,912
Other product sales
29,835
31,380
47,094
29,835
47,094
Total product sales backlog
$
465,345
$
496,654
$
171,547
$
465,345
$
171,547
________________________ Compression Equipment backlog includes sales to international customers. During the fourth quarter of 2020, we completed the sale of our U.S. compression fabrication business and it is now reflected as discontinued operations in our financial statements for all periods presented.
EXTERRAN CORPORATION
UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Non-GAAP Financial Information—Reconciliation of total gross margin to Total adjusted gross margin:
Revenues
$
151,699
$
169,511
$
177,691
$
613,061
$
796,011
Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense):
82,524
101,946
103,428
351,195
481,598
Depreciation and amortization (1)
42,618
35,182
42,823
139,107
151,716
Total gross margin
26,557
32,383
31,440
122,759
162,697
Depreciation and amortization (1)
42,618
35,182
42,823
139,107
151,716
Total adjusted gross margin(2)
$
69,175
$
67,565
$
74,263
$
261,866
$
314,413
Non-GAAP Financial Information—Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA, as adjusted:
Net loss
$
(33,377
)
$
(17,721
)
$
(79,837
)
$
(101,291
)
$
(102,377
)
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(561
)
998
18,171
15,272
(5,524
)
Depreciation and amortization
44,156
36,630
44,852
145,043
158,302
Impairments
9,953
1,695
43,678
11,648
52,567
Restatement related charges, net
—
—
28
—
48
Restructuring and other charges
—
238
(148
)
3,550
6,194
Interest expense
9,603
9,623
10,426
38,817
38,620
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(147
)
(780
)
—
(3,571
)
—
Gain on currency exchange rate remeasurement of intercompany balances
(298
)
(624
)
(135
)
(4,120
)
(80
)
Provision for income taxes
9,433
5,745
5,081
28,403
25,290
EBITDA, as adjusted (2)
$
38,762
$
35,804
$
42,116
$
133,751
$
173,040
Non-GAAP Financial Information—Reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted net loss from continuing operations:
Net loss
$
(33,377
)
$
(17,721
)
$
(79,837
)
$
(101,291
)
$
(102,377
)
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(561
)
998
18,171
15,272
(5,524
)
Loss from continuing operations
(33,938
)
(16,723
)
(61,666
)
(86,019
)
(107,901
)
Adjustment for items:
Impairments
9,953
1,695
43,678
11,648
52,567
Restatement related charges, net
—
—
28
—
48
Restructuring and other charges
—
238
(148
)
3,550
6,194
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(147
)
(780
)
—
(3,571
)
—
Tax impact of adjustments (3)
(98
)
(24
)
(613
)
(117
)
(1,181
)
Adjusted net loss from continuing operations (4)
$
(24,230
)
$
(15,594
)
$
(18,721
)
$
(74,509
)
$
(50,273
)
Diluted loss from continuing operations per common share
$
(1.03
)
$
(0.51
)
$
(1.89
)
$
(2.63
)
$
(3.15
)
Adjustment for items, after-tax, per diluted common share
0.29
0.03
1.32
0.35
1.68
Diluted adjusted net loss from continuing operations per common share (4) (5)
$
(0.74
)
$
(0.48
)
$
(0.57
)
$
(2.28
)
$
(1.47
)
________________________ During the fourth quarter of 2020, we completed the sale of our U.S. compression fabrication business and it is now reflected as discontinued operations in our financial statements for all periods presented.
(1) Represents the portion only attributable to cost of sales.
(2) Management evaluates the performance of each of the Company’s segments based on adjusted gross margin. Total adjusted gross margin, a non-GAAP measure, is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a primary measure used by our management to evaluate the results of revenue and cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), which are key components of our operations. Management believes total adjusted gross margin is important supplemental information for investors because it focuses on the current performance of our operations and excludes the impact of the prior historical costs of the assets acquired or constructed that are utilized in those operations, the indirect costs associated with our SG&A activities, the impact of our financing methods, restatement related charges (recoveries), restructuring and other charges, gain on the extinguishment of debt and income taxes. In addition, the inclusion of depreciation and amortization expense may not accurately reflect the costs required to maintain and replenish the operational usage of our assets and therefore may not portray the costs from current operating activity.
(3) Management believes EBITDA, as adjusted, is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), asset base (depreciation and amortization), our subsidiaries’ capital structure (non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes on intercompany obligations), tax consequences, impairment charges, restatement related charges (recoveries), restructuring and other charges, expensed acquisition costs, gain on the extinguishment of debt and other items. Management uses EBITDA, as adjusted, as supplemental measures to review current period operating performance, comparability measures and performance measures for period to period comparisons. In addition, the Company's compensation committee has used EBITDA, as adjusted, in evaluating the performance of the Company and management and in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs.
(4) The tax impacts of adjustments were based on the Company’s statutory tax rates applicable to each item in the appropriate taxing jurisdictions. Using statutory tax rates for presentation of the non-GAAP measures allows a consistent basis for investors to understand financial performance of the Company across historical periods. The overall effective tax rate on adjustments was impacted by the inability to recognize tax benefits from charges in jurisdictions that are in cumulative loss positions.
(5) Management believes adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and diluted adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share provides useful information to investors because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period by removing the impact of impairment charges, restructuring and other charges, restatement related charges (recoveries), expensed acquisition costs, gain on the extinguishment of debt and other items not appropriately reflective of our core business.
(6) Diluted adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share, was computed using the two-class method to determine the net income (loss) per share for each class of common stock and participating security (certain of our restricted stock and restricted stock units) according to participation rights in undistributed earnings.