  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Exterran Corporation
  News
  Summary
    EXTN   US30227H1068

EXTERRAN CORPORATION

(EXTN)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds CCHWF, EMCF, NSEC, and EXTN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

04/01/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
NEW YORK , April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Columbia Care Inc.  (OTCQX: CCHWF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Columbia Care Inc.  (OTCQX: CCHWF) in connection with its proposed merger with Cresco Labs ("Cresco").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, CCHWF shareholders will receive 0.5579 shares of Cresco for each share of CCHWF common stock owned, representing an implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $3.36 based upon Cresco's March 31, 2022 closing price of $6.01.  If you own CCHWF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cchwf

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF) in connection with the proposed merger of EMCF with Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, each shareholder of EMCF may elect to receive either $40.00 per share in cash or 2.15 shares of Farmers' common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers' shares and 30% for cash.  If you own EMCF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/emcf   

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSEC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSEC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of NSEC by VR Insurance Holdings, Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, NSEC's shareholders will receive $16.35 in cash for each share of NSEC common stock that they hold.  If you own NSEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nsec  

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) in connection with the proposed merger of EXTN with Enerflex Ltd. ("Enerflex").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, EXTN shareholders will receive 1.021 shares of Enerflex common stock for each share of EXTN common stock that they hold.  If you own EXTN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/extn 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-cchwf-emcf-nsec-and-extn-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301516062.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
