SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RCM, EXTN, CTXS, BFC, ATVI

02/09/2022 | 05:47pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to:

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM)'s merger with Cloudmed. Upon closing of the merger, R1 shareholders are expected to own approximately 70% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis while Cloudmed equity holders are expected to own approximately 30%. If you are a RCM shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN)'s sale to Enerflex Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, Enerflex will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Exterran on the basis of 1.021 Enerflex common shares for each outstanding share of common stock of Exterran. If you are an Exterran shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS)'s sale to affiliates of Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation for $104.00 in cash per share. If you are a Citrix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC)'s merger with Denmark Bancshares, Inc. If you are a Bank First shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)'s sale to Microsoft Corp. for $95.00 per share in cash. If you are an Activision shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors worldwide who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-rcm-extn-ctxs-bfc-atvi-301479110.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
