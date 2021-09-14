Extra Space Storage : Announces Pricing of $600 Million of 2.350% Senior Notes due 2032 (Form 8-K)

Extra Space Announces Pricing of $600 Million of 2.350% Senior Notes due 2032

SALT LAKE CITY - September 13, 2021 - Extra Space Storage Inc. ('Extra Space') (NYSE: EXR), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a member of the S&P 500, today announced that its operating partnership, Extra Space Storage LP (the 'operating partnership'), has priced a public offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 2.350% senior notes due 2032 (the 'Notes'). The Notes were priced at 99.797% of the principal amount and will mature on March 15, 2032. Wells Fargo Securities, PNC Capital Markets LLC, J.P. Morgan, TD Securities, BMO Capital Markets, BNP PARIBAS, BofA Securities and US Bancorp are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Regions Securities LLC, Truist Securities, BOK Financial Securities, Inc., Citigroup, Fifth Third Securities, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Zions Direct, Inc. are acting as the co-managers for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about September 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Extra Space and certain of its subsidiaries.

The operating partnership intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to fund potential acquisition opportunities, to repay amounts outstanding from time to time under its lines of credit, and for other general corporate and working capital purposes.