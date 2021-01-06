Extra Space Storage : Company Investor Presentation – January 2021
01/06/2021 | 04:30pm EST
Company Presentation
January 2021
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the benefits of store acquisitions, developments, favorable market conditions, our outlook and estimates for the year and other statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, the competitive landscape, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and developments and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:
adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which we operate;
failure to close pending acquisitions and developments on expected terms, or at all;
the effect of competition from new and existing stores or other storage alternatives, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;
potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;
the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations, including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;
disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;
increases in interest rates;
reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;
our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our joint venture investments;
the effect of recent changes to U.S. tax laws
the failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and
economic uncertainty due to the impact of war or terrorism, which could adversely affect our business plan.
All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Q3 2020 QUICK FACTS
5.0%
869.9%
1,906
Year-to-Date
Properties
Core FFO
10-year Total Shareholder Return
Growth Per Share
$6.8 Billion
95.9%
$14.8 Billion
148 Million
in acquisitions
Same-store Occupancy
Equity Market Cap
over past 10 years
at Quarter End
Square feet
1977
718
S&P 500
Founded
Third-party
$1.3 Billion
2004
52.5%
Management
Stores
Annual Revenue
IPO - NYSE "EXR"
5-year Dividend
Increase
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE TIMELINE
500
1998
2005
2015
2018
2020
Recapitalized through JV
Acquired Storage USA
Acquired SmartStop
Ranked 73
Ranked 90
with Prudential Real
(458 stores) for $2.3
Self Storage (122
out of 700,000+
out of 1 million+
Estate Investors (PREI)
billion in a JV with PREI
owned & 43 managed
companies
companies
stores) for $1.4 billion
1977
2004
2008
2016
2019
Founded by Ken
Completed Initial
Started third-party
Added to the S&P 500
Assigned a BBB/Stable
Woolley
Public Offering
property management
Index
credit rating by S&P
(Current Chairman)
program
Global Ratings
(nation's largest today)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Extra Space Storage Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 21:29:02 UTC