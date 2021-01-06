Log in
Extra Space Storage Inc.

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.

(EXR)
Extra Space Storage : Company Investor Presentation – January 2021

01/06/2021 | 04:30pm EST
Company Presentation

January 2021

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the benefits of store acquisitions, developments, favorable market conditions, our outlook and estimates for the year and other statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, the competitive landscape, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and developments and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

  • adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which we operate;
  • failure to close pending acquisitions and developments on expected terms, or at all;
  • the effect of competition from new and existing stores or other storage alternatives, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;
  • potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;
  • the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations, including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;
  • disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;
  • increases in interest rates;
  • reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;
  • our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our joint venture investments;
  • the effect of recent changes to U.S. tax laws
  • the failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and
  • economic uncertainty due to the impact of war or terrorism, which could adversely affect our business plan.

All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Q3 2020 QUICK FACTS

5.0%

869.9%

1,906

Year-to-Date

Properties

Core FFO

10-year Total Shareholder Return

Growth Per Share

$6.8 Billion

95.9%

$14.8 Billion

148 Million

in acquisitions

Same-store Occupancy

Equity Market Cap

over past 10 years

at Quarter End

Square feet

1977

718

S&P 500

Founded

Third-party

$1.3 Billion

2004

52.5%

Management

Stores

Annual Revenue

IPO - NYSE "EXR"

5-year Dividend

Increase

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE TIMELINE

500

1998

2005

2015

2018

2020

Recapitalized through JV

Acquired Storage USA

Acquired SmartStop

Ranked 73

Ranked 90

with Prudential Real

(458 stores) for $2.3

Self Storage (122

out of 700,000+

out of 1 million+

Estate Investors (PREI)

billion in a JV with PREI

owned & 43 managed

companies

companies

stores) for $1.4 billion

1977

2004

2008

2016

2019

Founded by Ken

Completed Initial

Started third-party

Added to the S&P 500

Assigned a BBB/Stable

Woolley

Public Offering

property management

Index

credit rating by S&P

(Current Chairman)

program

Global Ratings

(nation's largest today)



Disclaimer

Extra Space Storage Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 21:29:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 195 M - -
Net income 2020 434 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,7x
Yield 2020 3,30%
Capitalization 14 071 M 14 071 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 4 048
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Extra Space Storage Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 121,85 $
Last Close Price 108,88 $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph D. Margolis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Musser Woolley Executive Chairman
Matthew Herrington Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
P. Scott Stubbs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Spencer F. Kirk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.-6.02%14 071
PUBLIC STORAGE-4.65%38 001
CUBESMART-5.18%6 223
LIFE STORAGE, INC.-3.53%5 564
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC3.19%2 691
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST-5.25%2 361
