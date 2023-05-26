Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2023 Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. ("EXR" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share on the common stock of the Company for the second quarter 2023. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

Upon the payment of the second quarter 2023 dividend, both the Company and Life Storage, Inc. ("Life Storage" or "LSI") will have paid two quarterly dividends in 2023. In accordance with the previously announced pending merger agreement between EXR and LSI, the timing of any dividend payments for the two companies going forward will be aligned starting with the third quarter of 2023 and is expected to follow EXR's customary dividend timing.

Furthermore, for the quarter in which the pending merger between EXR and LSI closes, which could be as early as the third quarter of 2023, it is anticipated that both companies will pay a one-time dividend at or around the closing date. Such one-time dividend paid by each of EXR and LSI will either be a pro-rata dividend to cover the time period between the start of the quarter and the closing date or, if required, a REIT dividend consistent with the terms of the merger agreement. Separately, it is anticipated that any amount paid in the same quarter as closing (but prior to closing) will be attributed to the total amount paid for such quarter, so that between the pre-closing dividend and the remaining quarterly dividend paid post-closing in that same quarter, an EXR stockholder will receive a total dividend consistent with the amount that the EXR board of directors would have otherwise declared for the whole quarter absent the closing.

Both EXR and LSI will provide an update on the exact timing and amounts of their respective dividends once the merger closing timeline becomes more clear.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

