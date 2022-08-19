Log in
    EXR   US30225T1025

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.

(EXR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-19 pm EDT
211.65 USD   -0.69%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces 3rd Quarter 2022 Dividend

08/19/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a third quarter 2022 dividend of $1.50 per share on the common stock of the Company.  The dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022. 

About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500.  As of June 30, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,177 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 168.0 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.  

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-inc-announces-3rd-quarter-2022-dividend-301609331.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
