    EXR   US30225T1025

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.

(EXR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:19 2023-01-24 pm EST
152.09 USD   +0.54%
PR
Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss 4th Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

01/24/2023 | 04:11pm EST
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today it will release financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 23, 2023 to discuss its financial results.  Hosting the call will be Extra Space Storage's CEO, Joe Margolis. Joining him will be Scott Stubbs, Executive Vice President and CFO. 

During the conference call, company officers will review operating performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts.  All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.extraspace.com. Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN:  https://register.vevent.com/register/BIebe11146a14743bdba965c34557cd9ca

The conference call will also be available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at www.extraspace.com.  To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. 

Conference Call Playback:

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Extra Space Storage Investor Relations website beginning February 23, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and will remain available for one year after the call.

Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available at the Company's investor relations website immediately following the earnings release to the wire services after the market close on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500.  As of September 30, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,327 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 175.1 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.  

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-inc-announces-date-of-earnings-release-and-conference-call-to-discuss-4th-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-301729702.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
