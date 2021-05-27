Log in
    EXR   US30225T1025

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.

(EXR)
Extra Space Storage Inc. : Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Dividend

05/27/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
SALT LAKE CITY, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share on the common stock of the Company for the second quarter 2021.  The dividend is payable on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021. 

About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500.  As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned and/or operated 1,969 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 153.4 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.  

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-inc-announces-2nd-quarter-2021-dividend-301301154.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
